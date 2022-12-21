Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
spectrumnews1.com
Wastewater testing has begun for other viruses in rural areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Julio Reyes knows he may not have the sweetest smelling job in the world. “Yeah, yeah, it smells bad,” Reyes said with a laugh. For over a year, Reyes and the team at Healthy Central Valley Together have been monitoring COVID in wastewater in Stanislaus, Merced and Yolo County. Seeing the valuable data on COVID that has been collected, the team has now begun testing for RSV and FLU.
KCRA.com
Sacramento district schools may require masks after winter break as COVID-19 hits 'high' level
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School district is warning parents that masks may be required when students return from winter break since rising COVID-19 cases hit a key threshold. Sacramento County’s COVID-19 community level has now moved to “high” on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s where California’s COVID-19 caseloads, hospital numbers stand to start winter
With winter officially underway, California’s coronavirus numbers have continued a trend of slight improvement this month, though some parts of the state including the Sacramento region have recorded a sustained spike in hospitalizations. The statewide daily case rate fell to 18.3 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public...
Dozens offer temporary homes for dogs as Front Street Shelter shelter runs out of room
SACRAMENTO — Felicia Huddleston just picked up her guest of honor for the holidays, a fluffy German shepherd mix with ears flopped to one side."I grew up with a German shepherd-lab, so this dog is almost identical coincidentally, so it's a perfect match," said Huddleston.She was one of the dozens lining up at Front Street Animal Shelter offering a temporary home so the dogs don't spend the holidays alone in a cage. The shelter has been overwhelmed with so many dogs coming in that they started putting two in one kennel. "We have had so many dogs coming in...
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
KCRA.com
Displaced Stockton elderly face 'tough' holidays after apartment explosion: 'I can’t even think of Christmas'
STOCKTON, Calif. — Spending Christmas alone at a hotel with little to no personal belongings is not what a group of elderly Stockton residents had in mind. But this is their reality after an explosion damaged multiple units at the Inglewood Gardens apartments weeks prior and left them displaced.
Folsom police officer receives his fourth "Life Saving Award" for saving man who suffered heart attack
FOLSOM - A local police officer who's already received three "Life Saving Awards" just received his fourth. David Rojo, an officer for the Folsom Police Department, recently saved the life of a man suffering a heart attack.Without the quick actions of Officer Rojo, the man would not be alive today. Last month, Rojo responded to a call regarding a man who collapsed while watching a cross-country event at Folsom High School. It was later known that the man suffered a heart attack.When Rojo arrived, the man was unconscious. He performed CPR for about five minutes. Within that time, the man...
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Placer County
(KTXL) — A skunk found in a Placer County backyard tested positive for rabies, according to Placer County officials. The county said that no people were exposed to the rabid skunk, however, residents should be mindful of wild animals. “While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Respiratory illness rises in Placer County
Placer County Health officials warn that flu and respiratory illness (RSV) are increasing in the area. Data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), moved Placer County from a low to medium community level of illness for COVID-19 earlier this month. Statewide, the level went from medium to high.
KCRA.com
1 dead in Rio Linda house fire, Sac Metro Fire officials confirm
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A woman died in a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Officials said they immediately went inside the home to fight the aggressive fire and search for any victims after it was reported one person was still inside.
Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area
SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky. Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael...
How a California city was named after a New Jersey Senator and Mexican-American War veteran
(KTXL) — The City of Stockton in Central California owes its name to a man who fought against slavery in Africa but was not an abolitionist at home, who was a pivotal figure in the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War, and who was the grandson of one of the signers […]
mendofever.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
KCRA.com
Looking Back: The top 2022 feel-good stories in Northern California
With the new year just days away, we gathered the top stories of 2022 that either brought a smile, laugh or tears of joy. In the video above, a dog that vanished from Sacramento and ended up more than 1,600 miles away in Kansas was reunited with its owner. A stranger drove Zeppelin the dog back home just in time for the holidays.
goldrushcam.com
El Dorado County Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing 27 Dogs For Use in Dog Fighting – Sold Dogs to Buyers Primarily Outside California
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Carlos Villasenor, 40, of Placerville, pleaded guilty today to possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. According to court documents, Villasenor operated a dog breeding business in which he bred dogs from a...
KCRA.com
Marine born in Lodi died while on duty, officials say
LODI, Calif. — A Marine who was born in Lodi has died while on duty, officials said Friday. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was serving at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, at the time of his death. He was part of a security group. The cause of his death is...
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
