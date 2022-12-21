Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Staying cold and breezy through Christmas Day, warming up into next week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for Northeast Ohio until noon Sunday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning was also issued for Lake and Lakeshore Ashtabula counties until 7 PM Sunday. It’s here where some areas especially north of I-90 could pick up an additional 2...
cleveland19.com
Warming centers open across Northeast Ohio as winter storm rolls in (list)
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - With a wild winter storm coming in, cities and counties across Northeast Ohio are preparing for residents that may not have access to heat in the bitter cold. The following warming centers have been announced:. Summit Lake Community Center at 380 W Crosier St. Dec. 22...
cleveland19.com
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland ambassadors prepared for winter weather over Christmas weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Downtown Cleveland Ambassadors will be out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They are also bracing for the wintery weather headed to Northeast Ohio. Olivia Willis with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance said they will make sure the ambassadors are able to keep warm during the...
cleveland19.com
Canton opens warming centers for winter storm
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton is joining Refuge of Hope to offer warming centers for those in need of shelter from the bitter cold during the winter storm set to sweep Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend. SARTA will offer transportation while the American Red Cross will provide...
cleveland19.com
Portage County opens 24-hour warming center to protect against bitter cold
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County will welcome those in need of shelter against the bitter cold coming in from a winter storm set to sweep across Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend. The warming center is at the Haven of Portage County located at 2645 State Route 59 in Ravenna,
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio travelers face delayed, canceled flights hours before winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday marked another busy day at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as travelers try to get out of town before blizzard conditions hit Northeast Ohio. “Our flight is early so we are trying to get away from the snow” said one traveler, Sarah Wesley. Experts expect...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
cleveland19.com
One man dead after a house explodes in Summit County, officials say
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County home exploded Thursday afternoon, according to Coventry Township fire officials. The explosion occurred in the 140 block of W. Long Lake Drive at 3:03 p.m., officials confirmed to 19 News. The house is located in the Portage Lakes area of Coventry Township.
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
cleveland19.com
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
cleveland19.com
Missing 60-year-old Elyria man last seen Dec. 4
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 60-year-old Ronny Rowe. Rowe was reported missing by a friend and was last seen on Dec. 4 at Bridgeport Commons at 338 East Bridge St., according to police. Call Det. T. Loesch at 440-326-1205...
cleveland19.com
Travel scams to watch out for this holiday season: ‘A lot of people are naughty, not nice’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After buying presents and booking trips, the last thing you want this holiday season is to be scammed out of your money. “The sad thing is that during the holidays, a lot of people are naughty, not nice,” said Danny Karon. “Don’t let that happen to you.”
cleveland19.com
Parma police: 83-year-old woman hit, killed in crash in Giant Eagle parking lot
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police investigators said an 83-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday during a crash in the Giant Eagle parking lot. The incident took place around noon at the grocery store located at 7400 Broadview Road. According to investigators, a 72-year-old driver did not see the...
cleveland19.com
Man dies after getting hit by car while crossing street in Akron hit-and-run, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died Thursday evening after getting hit by a car while attempting to cross the street in Akron, according to Capt. David Laughlin. The Dec. 22 crash happened in the intersections of E. Exchange Street and Spicer Street at around 5:41 p.m., according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Office reopens Amanda Dean disappearance investigation
COLLINS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies have reopened the investigation into Amanda Dean’s whereabouts. The mother of four disappeared in July 2017 from Collins. The Huron County Sheriff told Dean’s family she entered a safe house. Since then, her family has not...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Maple Heights apartment building, police say
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights woman died and another person is injured after a car crashed through an apartment building on Thursday, according to officials with the Maple Heights Police Department. The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 5000 block of Lee...
