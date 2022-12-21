ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
Canton opens warming centers for winter storm

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton is joining Refuge of Hope to offer warming centers for those in need of shelter from the bitter cold during the winter storm set to sweep Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend. SARTA will offer transportation while the American Red Cross will provide...
16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
One man dead after a house explodes in Summit County, officials say

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County home exploded Thursday afternoon, according to Coventry Township fire officials. The explosion occurred in the 140 block of W. Long Lake Drive at 3:03 p.m., officials confirmed to 19 News. The house is located in the Portage Lakes area of Coventry Township.
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
Missing 60-year-old Elyria man last seen Dec. 4

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 60-year-old Ronny Rowe. Rowe was reported missing by a friend and was last seen on Dec. 4 at Bridgeport Commons at 338 East Bridge St., according to police. Call Det. T. Loesch at 440-326-1205...
