For young players out there, the lesson here is about always boxing out. The Bulls and Hawks were tied 108-108 with :04 left, the Bulls were inbounding the ball with one last chance. They got it to their best clutch player, DeMar DeRozan, who faked left and then spun back toward the baseline for a fadeaway. Four Hawks were around the basket to get a rebound but none of them put a body on the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu, who slid past all of them to get the rebound and hit the putback game-winner for Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO