More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Gov. Murphy says more mask mandates possible in schools, but not expected statewide
New Jersey's top lawmaker reacted to the recent revival of a mask mandate in Passaic public schools, but stopped short of saying a statewide requirement could be coming soon.
PASSAIC, NJ – Students, faculty and visitors at the Passaic Public School District have ordered to mask up once again. A letter sent to district staff and students on Tuesday announced that face masks and coverings will now be required for anyone on school property. Superintendent of Schools Sandra M. Diodonet issued the district-wide directive citing a period of high COVID-19 activity in Passaic County. “Mask-wearing is required,” Diodonet said in the letter. “Effective Wednesday, all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds and buses. The statewide The post Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts appeared first on Shore News Network.
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.
One of New Jersey’s largest school districts is requiring students to mask up again in the final days before the holiday break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
NYC Mayor’s Budget Modification Plan Brings Condemnation from Caribbean Legislators
NEW YORK, New York – Several Caribbean legislators and advocacy groups have denounced New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s budget modification plan that they say will result in major cuts throughout various city agencies. “Slashing funds from city agencies that offer our communities the resources and care that...
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
Governor appoints Spiller to state task force on teacher shortages
Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller was appointed earlier this month to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey, a group created by Gov. Phil Murphy to provide recommendations to address teacher shortages across the state. Spiller is also president of the New Jersey Education Association, the statewide...
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Morris County pharmacy employee admits participating in $2.4M kickback, bribery scheme
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A pharmacy employee Thursday admitted conspiring to offer and pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for having prescriptions steered to the Morris County, pharmacy, the name of the pharmacy wasn’t released, where he worked, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Srinivasa Raju, 51,...
New state law expands definition of rape
A new law is cracking down on sex crimes against children by expanding the definition of rape. Sen. James Skoufis (D) held a news conference today in Newburgh to announce the new felony of aggravated sex abuse in the third degree. He says his office helped write the law after...
Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville
A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
After Nutley fire chief busted in North Bergen, BCPO comes out against ‘vigilante activity’
After Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola was busted in North Bergen by a YouTube operation that seeks to expose child predators, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is coming out against “vigilante activity.”. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using...
Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – Across New Jersey, many people have taken to Youtube in an effort to catch child predators red-handed. Today, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to those people, calling them vigilantes. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using the Internet to identify individuals who are attempting to lure minors into sexual activity and arranging for the arrest by law enforcement of these targeted individuals. The scenarios and arrests are then publicized on YouTube,” the BCPO said in a statement. The Prosecutor’s office said such actions could The post Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week
The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
Cancer Misdiagnosed As COVID For NJ Nursing Student Who Finished School From Hospital Bed
Angela Meister was weeks away from finishing nursing school when she woke up with flu-like symptoms one day in late October. The 29-year-old Bergenfield resident was achey and had a fever, but wanted to push through and finally finish the 16-month accelerated nursing program she started. Her symptoms came and went, and she figured that was because she wasn't letting herself rest.
