Passaic, NJ

92.7 WOBM

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts

PASSAIC, NJ – Students, faculty and visitors at the Passaic Public School District have ordered to mask up once again. A letter sent to district staff and students on Tuesday announced that face masks and coverings will now be required for anyone on school property. Superintendent of Schools Sandra M. Diodonet issued the district-wide directive citing a period of high COVID-19 activity in Passaic County. “Mask-wearing is required,” Diodonet said in the letter. “Effective Wednesday, all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds and buses. The statewide The post Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts appeared first on Shore News Network.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Washington Examiner

New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate

A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights

High school students in the Patchogue-Medford Union Free District learned remotely on Thursday. A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday. The altercations followed the discovery of bullets on school grounds Friday. Some parents were frustrated...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Rock 104.1

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
News 12

New state law expands definition of rape

A new law is cracking down on sex crimes against children by expanding the definition of rape. Sen. James Skoufis (D) held a news conference today in Newburgh to announce the new felony of aggravated sex abuse in the third degree. He says his office helped write the law after...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
Shore News Network

Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – Across New Jersey, many people have taken to Youtube in an effort to catch child predators red-handed. Today, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to those people, calling them vigilantes. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using the Internet to identify individuals who are attempting to lure minors into sexual activity and arranging for the arrest by law enforcement of these targeted individuals. The scenarios and arrests are then publicized on YouTube,” the BCPO said in a statement. The Prosecutor’s office said such actions could The post Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t appeared first on Shore News Network.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Cancer Misdiagnosed As COVID For NJ Nursing Student Who Finished School From Hospital Bed

Angela Meister was weeks away from finishing nursing school when she woke up with flu-like symptoms one day in late October. The 29-year-old Bergenfield resident was achey and had a fever, but wanted to push through and finally finish the 16-month accelerated nursing program she started. Her symptoms came and went, and she figured that was because she wasn't letting herself rest.
BERGENFIELD, NJ

