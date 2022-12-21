Read full article on original website
Lansing School District will be closed Friday
The Lansing School District will close all its buildings tomorrow, December 23 due to the incoming winter storm.
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
WILX-TV
People’s Council of Lansing to protest City’s ‘Code Blue’ for disregard of unhoused population
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The People’s Council of Lansing (TPC) is staging an emergency protest outside of City Hall on Friday. They said after reviewing the City of Lansing’s “Code Blue” plan for unhoused population safety during the snowstorm and cold snap, that they are very disappointed in the City’s continued lack of accountability.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces preparedness efforts in Michigan ahead of winter storm
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - As the state of Michigan gears up for heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer coordinated preparedness efforts between the state and local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews, and availability of warming shelters.
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
WILX-TV
McLaren Greater Lansing nurse honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored by McLaren Greater Lansing with the DAISY Award for the Extraordinary Nurses recognizing the exceptional care she provides every day. Beck was nominated by a patient. The patient said that Beck made them feel so comfortable and kept their spirits up...
2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
abc17news.com
Weather Updates | Utility accident adds to storm death toll
A utility worker has died while trying to restore power in southeastern Ohio. Officials attribute at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said an apprentice line worker died near Pedro, Ohio. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to the weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville. In Lansing, Michigan, police said an 82-year-old woman was found curled up in the snow outside of her assisted living community. In Wisconsin, WMTV reported that a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River near Janesville.
wkar.org
MSU Vet Medical Center recommends calling ahead of time before bringing pet in for emergency care
Until January 2nd, the Michigan State University Veterinary Medical Center will only be accepting walk-ins that are considered an emergency. The office is asking people to call ahead of time before bringing in their pet. The MSU Vet Medical Center will continue to accept emergency appointments during the holidays. But...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
WILX-TV
Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
wkzo.com
Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested
BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
Clinton County neighborhoods brace for what could be historic snowstorm
There's a big snowstorm headed toward Michigan, but thankfully city leaders for St. Johns and DeWitt said they are prepared.
WZZM 13
Christmas Eve Blizzard | West Michigan continues the barrage of wind, snow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday was a busy day of crashes, closed roads, and slow travel in West Michigan, and things are going to continue this way as we head into Saturday as well!. Snowfall totals were hard to come by Friday, as winds that gusted over 50 mph...
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
