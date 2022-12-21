ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces preparedness efforts in Michigan ahead of winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - As the state of Michigan gears up for heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer coordinated preparedness efforts between the state and local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews, and availability of warming shelters.
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
LANSING, MI
abc17news.com

Weather Updates | Utility accident adds to storm death toll

A utility worker has died while trying to restore power in southeastern Ohio. Officials attribute at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said an apprentice line worker died near Pedro, Ohio. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to the weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville. In Lansing, Michigan, police said an 82-year-old woman was found curled up in the snow outside of her assisted living community. In Wisconsin, WMTV reported that a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River near Janesville.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
JONESVILLE, MI
wkzo.com

Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested

BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy