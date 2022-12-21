Read full article on original website
Wilkinson County deputies capture suspect in officer-involved shooting
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office has captured the man who escaped following an officer-involved shooting. According to a Facebook post on the Milledgeville Police Department page, Christopher Ford was arrested Wednesday evening. No other information was given. The GBI says at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
The GBI on Tuesday opened separate investigations into two incidents in middle Georgia during which law enforcement officers shot at allegedly armed suspects, one of whom remains at large, the agency said Wednesday.
Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified
MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
41nbc.com
Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
WMAZ
Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
wgxa.tv
Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police investigating after two people were shot Wednesday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in the hospital and Warner Robins Officers are investigating following reports of a person shot on Kevin Court. In a press release from Warner Robins PD, officers state that they responded to the scene at Kevin Court on Wednesday and found a man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated and officers say that he was responsive with medical personnel on the scene.
Fake doctor scammed Houston County woman out of $30,000
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County judge sentenced a Florida man who pretended to a doctor to 202 years in prison last week. Court documents show the man scammed at least $30,000 from an elderly woman. May 2, 2017, according to court documents, is when Jimmy Lee Taylor...
wgxa.tv
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
wgxa.tv
Jury awards disabled man, mother $118 Million in damages following abuse
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A jury has awarded a developmentally disabled man $118 Million in punitive damages and compensation following claims of abuse made by his mother against an assisted living and behavioral health agency. Betty Gill, mother and appointed guardian of Joey Cason, Jr., sued Total Care Community Living...
Henry County Daily Herald
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting at Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man at a Macon restaurant. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis in the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls at the Full House Tavern on December 12. Investigators identified...
41nbc.com
Johnson County “Operation Sleighride” leads to drug bust, arrests
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with Laurens County deputies, Georgia State Patrol Troopers, and Department of Corrections K-9 units worked together to put on “Operation Sleighride”, which resulted in 19 felony arrests and 14 misdemeanor arrests. The enforcement campaign was put...
Macon-Bibb commissioners deny alcohol license to 'magnet for crime' M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after a decision from the Bibb County Commission. The county calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous. They took the owner to court this year to close it down temporarily. The store did close in September, after a court hearing where the county called the store a 'magnet for crime.'
Griffin man sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run crash
A Griffin man has been sentenced to five years in prison nearly 13 months after he fled the scene of a crash that killed 31-year-old Deandre Head, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Eisenhower Parkway Monday night. A man hit by a Ford truck that was traveling west on Eisenhower. They say it happened in the 5000 block just after 11:19 p.m., according to a press release.
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
