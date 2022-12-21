ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinson County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified

MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Police investigating after two people were shot Wednesday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in the hospital and Warner Robins Officers are investigating following reports of a person shot on Kevin Court. In a press release from Warner Robins PD, officers state that they responded to the scene at Kevin Court on Wednesday and found a man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated and officers say that he was responsive with medical personnel on the scene.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Jury awards disabled man, mother $118 Million in damages following abuse

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A jury has awarded a developmentally disabled man $118 Million in punitive damages and compensation following claims of abuse made by his mother against an assisted living and behavioral health agency. Betty Gill, mother and appointed guardian of Joey Cason, Jr., sued Total Care Community Living...
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
LAMAR COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Johnson County “Operation Sleighride” leads to drug bust, arrests

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with Laurens County deputies, Georgia State Patrol Troopers, and Department of Corrections K-9 units worked together to put on “Operation Sleighride”, which resulted in 19 felony arrests and 14 misdemeanor arrests. The enforcement campaign was put...
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy