MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will be frigid all weekend for Christmas, however no winter weather is expected for Middle Georgia. Temperatures will reach their lowest for the whole week tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower teens around Middle Georgia, and wind chills will approach 0 degrees as winds continue to gust upwards of 20-25 mph overnight. Skies will be mostly clear, however a couple of cirrus clouds may move in ahead of the morning.

