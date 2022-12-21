Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Hasn't Attempted To Win The AEW Women's World Title
Jade Cargill had dominated in AEW since competing in her first match ever on the March 3, 2021, edition of "Dynamite." Since then, Cargill has not lost a single match by pinfall or submission, with her only loss coming at All Out 2021 — as she was thrown over the top rope in the Casino Battle Royal. As of this writing, she has won 41 singles matches on the trot. Furthermore, on the January 5, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," she became the first AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Why There Is No Live WWE Raw On The Day After Christmas
Fightful Select has revealed some backstage details regarding why there will not be a live "WWE Raw" episode on December 26, but instead, there will be a "Best Of" special. One source indicated to Fightful that the reason was "likely to give production workers some additional time off," while another source confirmed that while talent will be still on the road working live events on the day after Christmas, the shows will require far fewer production personnel. Entire departments don't even have to work at the shows.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre's Status For WWE's Holiday Shows
Earlier this week it was revealed that the main event for the upcoming 12/26 Madison Square Garden show had been changed, and WWE sources have now confirmed to PWInsider that was done because Drew McIntyre has not been cleared to return to the ring in time for the annual post-Christmas event.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Planned To Be A Surprise For NJPW
Sasha Banks, who is now going by her real name Mercedes Varnado, is believed to be in Japan ahead of her rumored appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. However, that is something neither New Japan Pro-Wrestling nor STARDOM has advertised or announced. The reasoning behind this, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that they want her appearance to be a surprise on the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Recalls WWE Moment Which Gives Her 'Goosebumps'
2022 was a year of major success for Liv Morgan — starting off the year challenging Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship and ending the year after winning her first-ever championship in WWE. Morgan won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, as she rolled up Ronda Rousey for the victory. Following the match, the live fans in attendance cheered for Morgan, as her dream of finally reaching the top of the mountain came to be.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Says He Has Unfinished Business With Kenny Omega
One former Impact World Champion is still waiting for a rematch with the man who defeated him for his title. On the latest episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", Rich Swann opened up about his career bucket list and said he's still wants a rematch with AEW star Kenny Omega. Omega defeated Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021 to become the Impact World Champion, while also holding the AEW World Championship. The title-for-title match was one of AEW's first cross-promotional matches, before officially knocking down pro wrestling's "forbidden door" this summer with the historic AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Vice President Comments On '9 Months Of Work' That Went Into New Look For 'AEW Dynamite'
With a new year, comes a new look for "AEW Dynamite." All Elite Wrestling has been hyping up the aesthetic refresh on television and social media. AEW Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan (no relation to the former WCW World Tag Team Champion) took to Twitter to expand further on the hard work that has gone into the company's change. "We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEW Dynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements," Sullivan wrote. "The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15."
wrestlinginc.com
Chelsea Green Teases Rumored WWE Return
Chelsea Green has been a hot topic recently. There have been many rumors about where she's headed next since she left IMPACT Wrestling in November. While there's still no confirmation about a deal, all signs are pointing to her return to WWE. She has said that she has "unfinished business at WWE." Now, she's adding more fuel to the fire with her latest tweet.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched Recent Tribute To Former WWE Star
Solo Sikoa recently paid tribute to a fallen family member, just one day removed from the 13th anniversary of his death. On December 4, 2009, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga passed away from a heart attack. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Anoaʻi family. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," Umaga's nephew Solo Sikoa honored his late uncle by performing his finishing move, the Samoan Spike, on Matt Riddle. The attack followed The Usos' victory over Riddle and Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
What AEW Dynamite Quarter-Hour Ratings Reveal About Jamie Hayter-Hikaru Shida Main Event
For the first time since March 16's "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of "AEW Dynamite" where Thunder Rosa dethroned Britt Baker, AEW headlined its flagship show with the company's women's championship on the line (coincidentally, both shows were held at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas). With this departure from the typical format of AEW programming, a big question was going to be what effect the Jamie Hayter title defense versus Hikaru Shida had on the Nielsen ratings. particularly with the female demographics reported earlier being up slightly for the episode.
wrestlinginc.com
Stipulation Added To Josh Alexander-Bully Ray Title Match At IMPACT Hard To Kill
During the December 22 episode of "IMPACT on AXS TV," the stipulation for Josh Alexander's IMPACT World Title defense against Bully Ray at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view was revealed. Alexander will battle Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. Alexander has been the IMPACT World Champion since defeating Moose...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks Potentially Working For AEW
Sasha Banks is one of professional wrestling's hottest commodities right now. Upon reports of Banks' exit from WWE, the multi-time Women's Champion has attracted much attention, as her wrestling bookings are said to open back up on January 1, 2023. While she's reportedly locked in for a series of appearances with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, another exciting possibility has emerged as well.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest Update On The Rock's WrestleMania 39 Status
With WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles, many have speculated that a possible match between The Rock and Roman Reigns will take place — considering Rock is a Hollywood superstar. The Rock has not stepped foot inside of a ring for a proper match since 2013, which saw John Cena defeat him at WrestleMania 29. However, the 10-time World Champion hasn't ruled out the possibility of donning the trunks once again.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Rich Swann's Impact Contract Status
Since joining Impact Wrestling in 2018, Rich Swann has been one of the cornerstones of the promotion. Although he had achieved success on the independents and in WWE, Swann blossomed into a top star in Impact. He headlined the promotion's biggest event, Bound For Glory; won the Impact World Championship in 2020; and even went toe-to-toe with then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Impact Rebellion in April 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Orange Cassidy's AEW Contract Status
"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy has been a huge factor in the success of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception and his work is finally starting to be rewarded. The 38-year-old is currently the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, defeating PAC to win the belt in October, and isn't going anywhere according to recent reports.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update, Predicts This Headline
Things are heating up and then some for the AEW women's division, following a red-hot main event between Hikaru Shida and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter last night on "AEW Dynamite." Even still, the division doesn't quite feel the same without the presence of Kris Statlander. The AEW star was living up to her "More than a woman" moniker during the early part of 2022, having a career year before she was sidelined with a torn ACL.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter's AEW Women's World Title Reign
Jamie Hayter's rise to becoming AEW Women's World Champion has been one of the more unabashedly positive pro wrestling stories of 2022, with the British import getting over organically with the audience while performing at a consistently high level in the ring. According to a report from Fightful Select, the...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Claims They Miss CM Punk
CM Punk hasn't appeared on AEW TV since the All Out fallout, which saw him criticize some of his colleagues at the post-show media scrum. The former AEW World Champion was reportedly suspended following a backstage altercation involving himself, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks that took place afterward; however, he is the only person involved in the drama whose AEW future remains unclear at this point.
Comments / 0