With a new year, comes a new look for "AEW Dynamite." All Elite Wrestling has been hyping up the aesthetic refresh on television and social media. AEW Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan (no relation to the former WCW World Tag Team Champion) took to Twitter to expand further on the hard work that has gone into the company's change. "We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEW Dynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements," Sullivan wrote. "The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15."

11 HOURS AGO