Atlanta, GA

2 Tall Jones
3d ago

11Alive

Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after officials say a person was shot and killed on Friday evening. Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot by police, tried to run over officer: Cartersville police

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot by police after he tried to run them over with his car Friday, according to a news release from the Cartersville Police Department. The department said two of its officers were trying to serve a warrant to a man along East Main Street shortly after midnight. Officers spotted the man, who was sitting inside an SUV.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

Firefighters extinguish flames on burning home in southeast Atlanta; one man taken to jail, officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue extinguished flames to a burning home Saturday afternoon in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Constitution Road SE where they found heavy flames in the front and back of a two-story, multi-family complex, according to Atlanta Fire officials.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
ATLANTA, GA
