evil entities are roaming everywhere, any human who allow these evil entities into their lives, will be changed for the worse, these evil entities come to destroy and kill....steal and corrupt those who have allowed them in......these are the people who have quick tempers, anger issue, and some may use drugs and alcohol, but the evil entities enter a person more easily if they are angry and under the influence of alcohol or drugs.....a lot of people today have these evil entities around them , just waiting to possess them.....you must resist them or you will destroy someone or you may be destroyed🤔👿👿👿👿🤔
Man killed in shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday night, police say. Just after 9 p.m., Atlanta police say they arrived at an address on the 1200 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, finding a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
A Friday night shooting in the West End community left one person dead, according to Atlanta police....
4-year-old boy shot in foot at DeKalb apartment complex
A 4-year-old boy was shot Friday evening at a DeKalb County apartment complex, police said....
4-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wound in his foot, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are working to find out what led to a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured just days before Christmas. Officers went to the Woods at Decatur Apartments along Tregoney Drive just after 7 p.m. to respond to an incident about a person shot.
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.
Atlanta police investigating shooting death of victim found with gunshot wound
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man they found just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Northwest Atlanta. When he...
Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after officials say a person was shot and killed on Friday evening. Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.
Man shot by police, tried to run over officer: Cartersville police
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot by police after he tried to run them over with his car Friday, according to a news release from the Cartersville Police Department. The department said two of its officers were trying to serve a warrant to a man along East Main Street shortly after midnight. Officers spotted the man, who was sitting inside an SUV.
Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A man was shot and killed Thursday night at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
Firefighters extinguish flames on burning home in southeast Atlanta; one man taken to jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue extinguished flames to a burning home Saturday afternoon in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Constitution Road SE where they found heavy flames in the front and back of a two-story, multi-family complex, according to Atlanta Fire officials.
Video captures driving stunt spectators shooting fireworks, jumping on South Fulton officer’s car
Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive police body camera video showing the moment a group of spectators attacked a South Fulton police officer while he was attempting to clear an intersection during an illegal street takeover. In October, South Fulton police responded to multiple reports of street racing and...
Man shot while attempting to run police officer over with his truck, police say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police after attempting to run officers over. Cartersville Police Department said officers were serving a warrant to a man at a residence sitting in his SUV on East Main Street on Friday just after midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Photos released of new person of interest in deadly 17th Street bridge shootout
ATLANTA — Atlanta police is asking the public to help identify a new person of interest connected to the deadly shooting that killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Nov. 26, a large group of...
2-year-old accidentally shoots themself, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found the victim at the Atlanta fire station on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta at around 5:30 p.m. The toddler was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived and taken to the...
Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue. Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.
Police seeking person of interest in 17th Street bridge double homicide near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a person of interest in a November double homicide outside Atlantic Station. Police shared an image of what appeared to be a young boy on a MARTA train, captured on security video. In the image, the boy was wearing an orange hoodie, jeans, orange...
Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
24-year-old kills mother, aunt before shooting, killing himself in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say three people are dead in what they believe was a double murder-suicide. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
