Police give $25k in gifts during traffic stops this Christmas
This year, the Utah Attorney General's Office continued its tradition of "Operation Give Back," giving out unexpected gifts to families during traffic stops.
ksl.com
Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
kslnewsradio.com
Bill seeks to make dating apps safer for users
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill aimed at putting warnings and safety tips on online dating apps will return to Utah’s Capitol Hill this winter. Newly elected House Minority Leader Rep. Angela Romero is running the bill. Romero wants to require pop-up warnings on sites like Match, Tinder...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Calls Snowstorm Unprecedented: 787 Calls, 196 Motorist Assists, 104 Crashes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wednesday was a historic day for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and a day Lt. Kyle McKay said was like no other he’s experienced during his more than 20-year career working for the agency. It’s a day he said he will...
ABC 4
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Utah health department finds toxins in Diamond Fork hot springs
A test led by the Utah Health Department has confirmed that the Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork has toxigenic cyanobacteria present in the pools.
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Drivers To Stay Home, Shares Video Showing They Can’t See Anything
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the bone-chilling temperatures and howling winds didn’t make it an easy decision not to venture out Wednesday night in Wyoming, maybe this will. The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video showing just how hazardous the weather is. Visibility? None.
suindependent.com
Ice Fishing In Utah? Who Would Have Known!
SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Legislature takes mini alcohol bottle decision from DABS Commission
SALT LAKE CITY — The decision on whether or not Utah will remain the only state in the union to forbid the sale of mini alcohol bottles has stalled yet […]
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: N. Utahns waking up to freezing temperatures, glassy roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following Wednesday's rain and snow, a cold air mass will move into northern Utah, leaving the area bitterly freezing. Remnants of heavy winds will make things worse, bringing wind chill temperatures to below zero for many cities and towns, and single digits for many others.
kslnewsradio.com
At a vigil to remember those who died homeless in Utah, talk of the future
SALT LAKE CITY — A candlelight vigil was held on Dec. 21 to remember the 152 homeless people who died in Utah this year. It was held in Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City. During the vigil, all 152 names were read aloud. Some people spoke about those...
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
kslnewsradio.com
What’s the value in new funding for studies on the Great Salt Lake, other saline lakes?
SALT LAKE CITY — There are plenty of reasons why Utah politicians are worried about the future of the Great Salt Lake, says Utah Rep. Blake Moore. “Everything related to the Great Salt Lake is crucial — from the air that we’re going to breathe to the dust-minimizing snowpack, industry, waterfowl migration — all that kind of stuff,” he said, appearing on KSL NewsRadio’s “KSL at Night” Friday.
Mini-bottles are blocked in Utah after legislature reasserts control
Utah's alcohol control authority has halted a vote on whether to allow the sale of mini bottles in the state after the legislature reasserted its control over the issue.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – December 23, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 23, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
