Ex-NFL running back Ronnie Hillman in hospice with liver cancer: teammates

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 4 days ago

Ronnie Hillman, a former running back for the Broncos, is in hospice care, former teammates say.

Orlando Franklin, who was an offensive lineman in Denver and a teammate of Hillman’s, shared the news on Tuesday.

“#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well,” Franklin tweeted . “Lord please have mercy, please. This ain’t fair. Please god, please.”

Derek Wolfe, a former defensive end and also a previous teammate of Hillman’s, elaborated.

“He’s got bad liver cancer and he’s in hospice now,” Wolfe said on 104.3 The Fan in Denver on Tuesday. “It’s not looking good. He has pneumonia and I’m putting it out there just to send positive vibes his way.”

Hillman turned 31 in September.

Hillman was drafted in the third round by the Broncos in the 2012 Draft after starring at San Diego State . He played for the Broncos from 2012-15, and appeared in games for the Vikings and Chargers in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhtNT_0jpZ44tI00
Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is in hospice care with liver cancer, according to two former teammates.
Getty Images

Hillman’s best season came in 2015, as he rushed for 863 yards — on 4.2 yards per carry — and seven touchdowns in the regular season en route to a Super Bowl championship for the Broncos.

