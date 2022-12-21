ONEONTA, Ala. — On Tuesday, Alabama suspended Blount County's circuit judge, Steven King. At the heart of the complaint was former County Commissioner Dean Calvert. "It's not good. It's not good, because it's your highest court in the county and has no, you don't feel good about it. Everybody that's gone through that courtroom, cannot feel good about it," Calvert said.

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO