Blount County, AL

wvtm13.com

Former Blount County Commissioner reacts to judge's suspension

ONEONTA, Ala. — On Tuesday, Alabama suspended Blount County's circuit judge, Steven King. At the heart of the complaint was former County Commissioner Dean Calvert. "It's not good. It's not good, because it's your highest court in the county and has no, you don't feel good about it. Everybody that's gone through that courtroom, cannot feel good about it," Calvert said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, December 23rd

Brandon Vines, age 40 of Sand Rock – Fugitive from Justice (x2);. Jacob Schaefer, 29 of Piedmont – UPOCS 9×2) and DUI?Controlled Sustannce;. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, there are...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera. 32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. The incident happened December 19 outside...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting

A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
HUEYTOWN, AL
WAFF

Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck

FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.
CBS 42

18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

WAFF

Guntersville woman arrested on cocaine trafficking charge

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville woman was arrested on Dec. 19 by agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). According to a spokesperson for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kirah Justae Havis was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a residence on AL Highway 79. During the search, agents found 71 grams of cocaine, a handgun and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed following family argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

