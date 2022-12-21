ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.I.S.E. celebrates first graduating class

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Last December, District Attorney Anita R. Howard of the Macon Judicial Circuit, launched a program called R.I.S.E. (Restoring Inspiration by Success and Education). An initiative to help youth trauma survivors become productive members of society. On Thursday, the program had a commencement ceremony for its first...
Church in Monroe County opens doors as warming center

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — With temperatures in the teens for Christmas eve weekend, several counties have set up warming centers to help people stay warm in the frigid temperatures. Living Word Community Church gave residents of Monroe County a place to warm up over the weekend. Located at 1278...
List: Kwanzaa events in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is almost here in Central Georgia!. Macon has a full festival for the length of the holiday, with different activities each night. 31st Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa Festival in Macon Events. (All events are free and donations are welcomed) 1. Umoja Unity Day Celebration -
List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families. Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United...
Tiny houses coming to Macon as River Edge battles homelessness

MACON, Ga. — Tiny houses are growing more popular nationwide, but one Macon group sees them as more than a trend. River Edge Behavioral Healthcare sees them as a solution to homelessness in Macon, and more are on the way. The skillet sizzles and utensils clatter as Charles Middleton...
Central Georgians venture out into the cold temperatures

MACON, Ga. — Brrrr it is chilly out there!. A lot of folks still had to brace the cold for some last minute holiday shopping on Saturday, while others were out for other reasons. So what brought them out in the cold?. Some weren't there for holiday shopping, but...
Vineville Methodist Church holds Christmas eve services

MACON, Ga. — With Christmas only one day away, several people are heading to church to celebrate. Vineville Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve service at noon on Saturday. Pastor Jimmy Asbell gave a sermon for the service. The service also included prayers, hymns and carols, and a communion...
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
