wgxa.tv
R.I.S.E. celebrates first graduating class
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Last December, District Attorney Anita R. Howard of the Macon Judicial Circuit, launched a program called R.I.S.E. (Restoring Inspiration by Success and Education). An initiative to help youth trauma survivors become productive members of society. On Thursday, the program had a commencement ceremony for its first...
Central Georgia inventor teams up with charity for holiday toy drive
MACON, Ga. — A Central Georgia toy inventor is spreading Christmas joy through a toy drive. Rachel Moore, the CEO of Moore of Rachel, Inc. and the inventor of the Mr. Zippy bib product line, has partnered with a local charity for a Mr. Zippy plushie Christmas toy drive.
wgxa.tv
Family, friends, and community gather to honor slain Full House security guard
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Friends and family of slain beloved security guard, Dedrick "Dee" Bulls, are gathering and inviting community members to join together for a balloon release in Bulls' memory. Bulls was working security at Full House Tavern on the night of December 12th when he and a former...
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia rapper spends $15k to help unite families in an unconventional way
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In the entertainment world, it's become fairly common to read or hear about artists giving away food during the holidays or donating to specific charities and organizations. But an up-and-coming Macon artist has taken a different approach on giving for the holidays. Sean Glover Jr., a.k.a...
Church in Monroe County opens doors as warming center
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — With temperatures in the teens for Christmas eve weekend, several counties have set up warming centers to help people stay warm in the frigid temperatures. Living Word Community Church gave residents of Monroe County a place to warm up over the weekend. Located at 1278...
WMAZ
'It truly is a family affair': Macon mom travels many miles to make holiday lights extravaganza
MACON, Ga. — You may have taken or plan to take your family down to Macon's lights extravaganza this season. Every year, it gets bigger and it couldn't happen without a feisty mom named Jo Ann Josey. Her son is Bryan Nichols. "It was, 'Holy cow, I'm going to...
List: Kwanzaa events in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is almost here in Central Georgia!. Macon has a full festival for the length of the holiday, with different activities each night. 31st Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa Festival in Macon Events. (All events are free and donations are welcomed) 1. Umoja Unity Day Celebration -
List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families. Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United...
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
Tiny houses coming to Macon as River Edge battles homelessness
MACON, Ga. — Tiny houses are growing more popular nationwide, but one Macon group sees them as more than a trend. River Edge Behavioral Healthcare sees them as a solution to homelessness in Macon, and more are on the way. The skillet sizzles and utensils clatter as Charles Middleton...
Santa and holiday-themed friends visit kids at children's hospital in Macon
MACON, Ga. — You're used to seeing Santa on his sleigh, but Wednesday, he tried out a different mode of transportation, and he traded in his reindeer, for firefighters!. Santa hopped on a fire truck ladder to greet children at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital. With a little...
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Georgia ahead of dangerous freeze
MACON, Ga. — Temperatures are set to be in the teens and below freezing this weekend ahead of the Christmas holiday. Governor Brian Kemp has already declared a state of emergency for the state, and many counties are prepping to shelter people who need warmth. The arctic blast is...
Central Georgians venture out into the cold temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Brrrr it is chilly out there!. A lot of folks still had to brace the cold for some last minute holiday shopping on Saturday, while others were out for other reasons. So what brought them out in the cold?. Some weren't there for holiday shopping, but...
'I love doing what I do': Georgia honors Hawkinsville teacher as top educator for infants
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Mary Williams teaches early head start at Kid's Express Learning Center in Hawkinsville. She's been an educator there for more than 15 years. Williams says she found her true passion in early head start development, but she couldn't do it alone. She says teamwork comes from...
'I've been able to stay warm': Salvation Army offers folks in Macon warmth through freezing weekend
MACON, Ga. — Friday brought dangerous winds and steadily dropping temperatures. All across Central Georgia, communities have opened warming centers for folks looking to escape the cold. In Macon, folks can find warmth through the weekend at the Brookdale Resource Center or the Salvation Army. People have already been...
Yay in Your Day: Eddie Williams overcomes struggles to bring magic to others
MACON, Ga. — On Christmas Eve, kids will head to bed early, hoping to get a visit from Santa Claus. There is one man in Macon who plans to deliver gifts to kids a little early. It's a story of redemption that shows a little magic can take you a long way.
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
Warner Robins 5-year-old celebrates Christmas and beating cancer at Robins Air Force Base
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Thursday at Robins Air Force Base, employees got together to make sure one Warner Robins 5-year-old had a great Christmas. Keason Milton recently finished his last round of chemo therapy treatment. His family was nominated by base members to be their adoptive family for...
Vineville Methodist Church holds Christmas eve services
MACON, Ga. — With Christmas only one day away, several people are heading to church to celebrate. Vineville Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve service at noon on Saturday. Pastor Jimmy Asbell gave a sermon for the service. The service also included prayers, hymns and carols, and a communion...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
13WMAZ
