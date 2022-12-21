Read full article on original website
Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination
After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in San Antonio and here's how to go.
Longhorns Flip 2023 WR DeAndre Moore Jr.
The Texas Longhorns are in the Flipmas spirit after securing a commitment from 2023 receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
What Curse Word Is The Most Popular In Arkansas?
Every day we communicate with other people. It can be family members co-workers or just a person on the street, but how many times a day do you use a curse word to communicate? Or better yet what is the most popular curse word in Arkansas?. I have to admit...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Oklahoma Gains Transfer Defensive Back From Texas Tech
The Sooners add to their defensive backfield on Thursday through the transfer portal within the conference.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
Texas coach Chris Beard's fiancee says he didn't strangle her
The fiancee of suspended Texas coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and was acting in self-defense from her.
Rodney Terry addresses his status as Texas' interim coach
This has been a tumultuous season for Texas basketball. Head coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely by the university after being arrested by Austin PD. He was charged with “Assault on a family/household member.” During the assault he allegedly choked the victim, preventing her from breathing. Rodney Terry was then named interim head coach.
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
Breaking: Five-Star Safety Officially Flips Commitment For Second Time
On Wednesday, five-star safety Peyton Bowen surprised everyone in the college football world when he picked up an Oregon hat to announce where he would be playing his college football. Now Bowen, who had previously been committed to Notre Dame, has reversed course yet again. Bowen flipped his ...
The Texas Longhorns and the wide receiver position
So what does the addition of another high school receiver mean for Texas and the wide receiver position as a whole?
Where Does Texas Tech's 2023 Class Rank After Early National Signing Day?
Coach Joey McGuire's hard work in the last year has paid off with a top 25 class per SI99 rankings.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
Spend Christmas Laughing at the Texas Longhorns
OUR GIFT TO YOU: A mountain of videos for our SEC friends making fun of the guys down in Austin
Texas A&M Football: Aggies Add Huge Transfer Portal Player
The Texas A&M football program received a huge boost at the corner position this Thursday as UNC DB transfer Tony Grimes committed to the Aggies via his twitter. Grimes measures 6 feet tall and 195 pounds. He has been a starter since his first year on the Tar Heel defense, and has seen some ups and downs. Aggie fans may recall Grimes for two reasons: first, he almost signed with Texas A&M out of his high school in Virginia Beach, but ended up attending UNC after reclassifying. Second, Grimes had a stellar game against the Aggies in the 2020 Orange Bowl, when he was a true freshman.
Arch Manning Redshirt? Not So Fast Says Longhorns Coach Sark
Many assume newly signed Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning will redshirt in 2023. But Steve Sarkisian isn't concerned with that right now.
