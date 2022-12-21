Read full article on original website
Courthouse employees step up to help underprivileged children for holidays
Williamsport, Pa. — Thanks to the efforts of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office and several other departments within the Lycoming County Courthouse, 43 children will be treated to an extra special holiday season. Members of the courthouse staff and various judges' offices, along with the offices of Magistrate Judges Christian Frey and Denise Dieter, came together with the help of Melissa Bell and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA to sponsor the children. Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships also provided a large monetary donation...
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
And the winner is: Leo’s
LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units
Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
Central Mountain Orchestra plays for BMC Residents
SOUTH RENOVO, PA – Central Mountain Orchestra students, led by their Director Ashley Crust, recently shared their gift of music with Bucktail Medical Center residents for Christmas. The BMC visit capped off a busy December for the orchestra and its various musical iterations, including the Jazz Cats and the...
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Township woke up to a sight no one wants to see, especially on Christmas Eve. "When I looked out the window, I couldn't see anything; it was just a pure whiteout because of all the smoke is blowing right up against our house," said Ralph Edwards, neighbor.
Bridge connecting Pittston, West Pittston may reopen
PITTSTON, Pa. — Drivers in part of Luzerne County might be calling it a Christmas miracle. The Firefighters Memorial Bridge, also known as the Water Street Bridge, that connects West Pittston to Pittston, might be able to reopen. The video above shows a view from Skycam 16 of the...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
Lock Haven mother arrested in November missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police on Friday said that the mother of a child reported missing in November has been arrested, charged with multiple offenses related to the incident. Kristie Hamilton, 43, Lock Haven, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, false alarms to agencies...
Property owner charged with stalking tenants
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
PSP Police Log, 12/22/2022
NORTHERN SCHUYLKILL – The following is a compilation of police incidents in and around the northern Schuylkill area, handled by the Pennsylvania State Police. POTTSVILLE- A Shenandoah woman and a Pottsville man were charged for drug possession after a traffic stop in the city earlier this month. State Police...
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
Local man allegedly stealing firewood gives fake name to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of stealing firewood was caught after police were directed to his whereabouts by the owner. Joshua Quadir Lewis, 22, and a second individual were allegedly spotted putting cords of firewood into a trash can near the 600 block of Campbell Street on Dec. 6 just after 7 p.m. The owner came outside and spotted Lewis as he attempted to run away with the trash can and firewood. ...
Two arrested in Hazle Twp. Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two people after two separate thefts were allegedly committed at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP, on December 17, around 8:07 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart Superstore on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. State troopers say during an investigation […]
Fire damages business in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled flames and the elements early Friday morning in Wyoming County. The fire broke out at Smart Choice Cigar and Cigarette Outlet on Hunter Highway in Eaton Township near Tunkhannock around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters from three counties showed up. Officials believe an electrical problem...
Benefit for the family of Amanda Miller, a mother who tragically passed
BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO.(WOLF) — A Nescopeck mother passed away in a car accident on December 5th while taking her son to see Santa. A benefit for the family of Amanda Miller is being held this Friday in Berwick to help support the family. The community is gathering in support of...
PSP: Port Carbon teen leads troopers on pursuit in Branch Twp.
PHOENIX PARK – A Port Carbon teen is facing charges after state troopers say he led them on a pursuit through Phoenix Park and Llewellyn Sunday night. State Police at Schuylkill Haven said they spotted a Jeep Grand Cherokee commit a traffic violation near Main Street and Phoenix Park Road in Phoenix Park around 11pm Dec. 18.
Grinch sidekick charged: Old Lycoming Township Police
Williamsport, Pa. — The second in the pair of the Lycoming County blow mold thieves was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Lane Sarcinella was charged for stealing more than 60 blow molds at the beginning of December, thanks to the efforts of Old Lycoming and Williamsport Police Offices. Her partner, identified as Christopher Fraunfelter, was charged with the same offenses recently. ...
