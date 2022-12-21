Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Caylor Nickel YMCA in Wells County closed
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announced that the Caylor Nickel Y will be closed Friday. Wells County is under a travel warning (red) and the Y will be closed until the advisory is lifted.
wfft.com
ACDEM invites people to recycle live Christmas trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) invites people to recycle their live trees for free. The live tree recycling program is accepting trees from Monday through January 14, 2023, at six locations. Wreaths, garlands, and artificial trees are not accepted. Lights, ornaments, and...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Street Department encourages people to stay off the roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Street Department encourages people to stay home if possible. The Department has crews out plowing and putting down treated sand to improve traction on the city's main roads. It is too cold for salt to have an impact. High winds are causing...
wfft.com
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
wfft.com
Updates released from Parkview Health
INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health has updated information about care options and weather closures. At 8:54 Friday morning, Parkview Health announced that due to the winter storm, several locations have closed or are operating with modified hours. The complete listing of impacted locations, including Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Behavioral...
wfft.com
Despite the storm, people still ventured out into the cold
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With whipping winds, slick snow, and freezing temperatures, Friday was a good day to stay inside and enjoy the warm. But two people found themselves going into the winter weather - one for family, one for fun. Regiana Sistevaris didn't have the luxury of staying...
wfft.com
Noble County issues travel watch, advises people to avoid U.S. 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has changed their travel advisory to a watch (orange). Only essential travel is recommended. Essential travel includes to and from work and emergency situations. Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. People are directed to avoid...
wfft.com
Noble County advises people not to go out, part of U.S. 33 is completely impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County EMA advises people to stay inside as part of U.S. 33 becomes impassable. The section of 33 between CR 50 N and CR 100 N has been completely blocked by drifting snow. Other roads and highways across the county are drifting badly. This...
wfft.com
Snow level warnings cancelled for Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County snow warnings have all been lifted. People are advised to continue exercising extreme caution if traveling because some roadways remain hazardous.
wfft.com
Home insurance expert: how to avoid costly repairs after a storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A winter storm means lots of home preparation like covering outdoor pipes, cleaning gutters and turning on the heat. Meteorologist Ian Giammanco with the Insurance Institute of Business and Home Safety says that is just the beginning, though. The work home owners do after the...
wfft.com
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
wfft.com
Grant County under travel warning
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - As of 5 a.m. Friday, Grant County travel status has been changed to Warning. Warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. People are directed to refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate...
wfft.com
LaGrange County moves to travel watch
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County officials have decided to move to a travel watch (orange) Saturday afternoon. Roads are mostly open, but layers of ice remain. People should use caution if traveling.
wfft.com
Allen County under travel Watch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County is under a travel watch as of 2:20 p.m. Friday. County Highway and City Street crews have been working in high winds, cold temperatures, and blowing snows for about 24 hours. Their efforts have allowed roads to become passable, but the roads are...
wfft.com
Level 2 road advisory for Paulding County lifted
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Paulding County Sheriff Landers lifted the level 2 road advisory for the county at 2 p.m. Friday. Landers reminds people that lifting the advisory does not mean all roads are in the best condition. Some roads are still covered in snow and ice, but the...
wfft.com
Mercer County at level 3 snow advisory
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County Sheriff Grey has put the county at a level 3 snow advisory as of 7 p.m. Friday. The decision was made in response to the continuing severe weather, with blowing and drifting snow on the roadways.
wfft.com
Noble County EMA: part of 150 E impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County Emergency Management Agency EMA advises that part of 150 E is impassable. Around 7:48 Friday morning, the section between 500 N and 600 N became impassable and many vehicles are stuck.
wfft.com
Jay County issues travel Watch
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County is now under a travel watch. A watch means conditions are threatening to public safety. Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. Emergency action plans should be implemented by schools, businesses, government agencies, and other...
wfft.com
Noble County issues road closure advisory
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
wfft.com
LaGrange will move to travel warning (red) Friday evening
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff announced that the county will be under a travel warning (red) Friday evening. The warning will take effect at 7 p.m., and roads will be re-evaluated at 8 a.m. Saturday. A travel warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may...
