WTVQ
Lexington police respond to 56 traffic-related calls overnight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say they responded to 56 traffic-related calls overnight, thankfully with no major injuries. The calls involved one injury crash, 10 non-injury crashes, 15 motor assists and 29 traffic hazards, according to Lexington Emergency Management; numbers for this morning aren’t out yet. A...
WTVQ
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington woman. Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in the 700 block of West Main Street. Lunce is approximately 4′11″ tall with brown eyes...
fox56news.com
Community helps fix up Lexington woman’s deteriorating home before Christmas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sylvania Bell is spending Christmas at home. It might sound like nothing special, but for her, it’s a dream come true. Her home has been on the brink of unlivable for the past 20 years. “She had baking sheets tacked to the ceilings...
fox56news.com
Lexington woman accused of selling fentanyl to detectives with child in car
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman is facing charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl with her child in the car. According to an arrest citation, detectives conducted a “controlled drug transaction” around 12:30 p.m. Monday outside a Kroger in Winchester. Police said Samayla Parrish, 21,...
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Colonnade Drive murder suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on Colonnade Drive. Authorities have issued active warrants including murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a felon, and first-degree criminal mischief for 22-year-old Hubert Riley in relation to the Dec. 10 homicide which resulted in the death of Elaina Mammen.
WKYT 27
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
fox56news.com
Deck the malls: Shoppers come to Fayette Mall for last-minute Christmas shopping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Christmas at the mall is a magical experience for many, especially those who still need to do some last-minute shopping. Shoppers came out to the Fayette Mall Friday morning braving below-freezing temperatures and bad road conditions. Shopper Chris Mulder said shopping up to the last minute is a tradition for him, and he’s glad to keep it going this year.
fox56news.com
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
'I don't even want to go out if it's dark outside': Teens arrested in brutal carjacking of 70-year-old woman in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There’s been two arrests in a brutal carjacking that left a 70-year-old woman in need of stitches in her head. Tuesday, Jeffersontown Police told WHAS11 that a 14 and 16 year old have been arrested. The carjacking happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 9:30 p.m....
WKYT 27
Motorcycle-riding Grinch spreads smiles, awareness for special needs children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A holiday favorite was spotted in Lexington. The Grinch was seen Thursday cruising around Hamburg on a motorcycle. This Grinch isn’t planning to steal Christmas. Instead, it’s to raise awareness. The man behind the mask is a member of Bikers for Special Needs Children.
fox56news.com
Multiple crashes shut down I-64 near Scott County
A semi was overturned due to road conditions, which left drivers stranded on I-64. A semi was overturned due to road conditions, which left drivers stranded on I-64. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things...
fox56news.com
"No one will be turned away": Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown
Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place in Georgetown is providing space for those who have nowhere else to go. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place...
WKYT 27
Richmond shooting suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Richmond police. According to the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page, 52-year-old Russell “Mark” Masters was arrested around 8:00 Tuesday night. Police say they found Masters at a house on Crooksville road and obtained a...
boonecountydailynews.com
Car Fire In Frigid Conditions
Even in cold, freezing temperatures, our local heroes have to take off if there is someone in need. This evening, around 6:30, The Frankfort Fire Department did just that as they responded to a car fire on State Road 39 south. The hose firefighters were using actually froze while in use. Frankfort Fire Chief Matt Stidham shared the information and reported luckily, no injuries.
fox56news.com
Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County
The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County. The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. Road Crews continue...
