‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Harper’s Many Connections to Birds Give Us Clues About Her Relationship With Cameron

The White Lotus Season 2 dropped subtle character hints in the opening credits and throughout each episode. And looking back at Mike White’s hit HBO series, it’s clear that Harper’s connections to birds provided clues about her relationship with Cameron.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 opening credits feature a painting of birds next to Harper actor Aubrey Plaza’s name

Aubrey Plaza in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The first and most obvious bird connection for Harper comes in The White Lotus Season 2 opening credits . When Harper actor Audrey Plaza ‘s name appears on screen, it’s always next to a fresco of two birds.

In the painting, one bird is attacking the other by biting its wing. And another fresco features a dagger shaped similar to the birds’ beaks.

The images, along with the other frescos seen in the series, were created by art designers Mark Bashore and Katrina Crawford. And when talking to Mashable , the duo confirmed that the paintings did reflect the show’s characters and story arcs.

“For each character, we came back with 10 storylines that would work,” Crawford said.

Bashore noted that they used animals, including birds, to tell some of the character’s stories. “It’s almost easier to explain people through animals than people through people,” he explained.

Cameron’s bird tattoo provides clues about his relationship with Harper

Cameron (Theo James) and Harper have a complicated relationship from the very first episode of The White Lotus Season 2. Harper believes Cameron only invited her and Ethan on vacation because of their new fortune.

She seems annoyed by his shady, controlling behavior. And she was shocked by his subtle sexual advances.

But after suspecting Ethan (Will Sharpe) of cheating on her, Harper begins flirting with Cameron to spite him. Harper and Cameron end up alone in her hotel room. And while Harper insists they just kissed, Ethan believes more may have happened.

But in episode 6, when Cameron is in bed with Daphne (Meghann Fahy), his leg tattoo can be seen clearly. It seems to be an image of birds almost exactly like the one shown next to Plaza’s name in the opening credits.

The two birds may very well represent Harper and Cameron. And from the way things went down, the birds attacking each other could be a reflection of the hate, passion, and manipulative dynamic between them.

Harper also looks at birds in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Throughout the season, Harper spends her solitary moments on The White Lotus beach looking at birds in the sky. As she goes for a swim in an early episode, she’s looking at a seagull when Cameron sneaks up on her and grabs her under the water.

When Harper goes to Noto with Daphne, the audience hears birds chirping around her. And after she finds the condom in her hotel room, she goes out to the dock and stares at the seagulls in the sky.

Birds signified omens in ancient Rome

Harper’s connection to birds may be also linked to the feathery animals’ historic significance. In ancient Rome, the religious practice of Augury found omens in the behavior of birds.