ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Harper’s Many Connections to Birds Give Us Clues About Her Relationship With Cameron

By Mishal Ali Zafar
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The White Lotus Season 2 dropped subtle character hints in the opening credits and throughout each episode. And looking back at Mike White’s hit HBO series, it’s clear that Harper’s connections to birds provided clues about her relationship with Cameron.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 opening credits feature a painting of birds next to Harper actor Aubrey Plaza’s name

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0LeO_0jpYzXNV00
Aubrey Plaza in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 | Fabio Lovino/HBO

The first and most obvious bird connection for Harper comes in The White Lotus Season 2 opening credits . When Harper actor Audrey Plaza ‘s name appears on screen, it’s always next to a fresco of two birds.

In the painting, one bird is attacking the other by biting its wing. And another fresco features a dagger shaped similar to the birds’ beaks.

The images, along with the other frescos seen in the series, were created by art designers Mark Bashore and Katrina Crawford. And when talking to Mashable , the duo confirmed that the paintings did reflect the show’s characters and story arcs.

“For each character, we came back with 10 storylines that would work,” Crawford said.

Bashore noted that they used animals, including birds, to tell some of the character’s stories. “It’s almost easier to explain people through animals than people through people,” he explained.

Cameron’s bird tattoo provides clues about his relationship with Harper

Cameron (Theo James) and Harper have a complicated relationship from the very first episode of The White Lotus Season 2. Harper believes Cameron only invited her and Ethan on vacation because of their new fortune.

She seems annoyed by his shady, controlling behavior. And she was shocked by his subtle sexual advances.

But after suspecting Ethan (Will Sharpe) of cheating on her, Harper begins flirting with Cameron to spite him. Harper and Cameron end up alone in her hotel room. And while Harper insists they just kissed, Ethan believes more may have happened.

But in episode 6, when Cameron is in bed with Daphne (Meghann Fahy), his leg tattoo can be seen clearly. It seems to be an image of birds almost exactly like the one shown next to Plaza’s name in the opening credits.

The two birds may very well represent Harper and Cameron. And from the way things went down, the birds attacking each other could be a reflection of the hate, passion, and manipulative dynamic between them.

Harper also looks at birds in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Throughout the season, Harper spends her solitary moments on The White Lotus beach looking at birds in the sky. As she goes for a swim in an early episode, she’s looking at a seagull when Cameron sneaks up on her and grabs her under the water.

When Harper goes to Noto with Daphne, the audience hears birds chirping around her. And after she finds the condom in her hotel room, she goes out to the dock and stares at the seagulls in the sky.

Related

Theo James Justifies Cameron’s Smarmy Ways in ‘White Lotus Sicily’

Birds signified omens in ancient Rome

Harper’s connection to birds may be also linked to the feathery animals’ historic significance. In ancient Rome, the religious practice of Augury found omens in the behavior of birds.

Comments / 1

Related
TODAY.com

‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know

The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
HAWAII STATE
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together

It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
suggest.com

Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have

In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
KANSAS STATE
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

247K+
Followers
123K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy