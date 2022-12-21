Week 16 Injury Report: Micah Parsons, Jalen Hurts miss Cowboys, Eagles practices

With the game on Saturday, the normal work week ahead of Week 16 is a bit altered for the Dallas Cowboys. Normally the first practice report hits on Wednesday, but with one less day to prepare for the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles it hits on Tuesday. The teams conducted walkthroughs, but the injury report is an estimation of what the participation level would have been had they gone out in pads.

For the Cowboys, the biggest news is that linebacker Micah Parsons sat out with an illness. Clearly banged up over the last several weeks from playing the majority of his snaps as a pass rusher, now the club’s leading defender is suffering from a winter cold of some sort. That pales in comparison though to what the Eagles are dealing with, as their star quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained throwing shoulder.

Hurts would be replaced by Gardner Minshew if he can’t play, which would be interesting considering how Dak Prescott missed the first matchup between the rivals. Here’s a look at who else is in danger of missing the action on Christmas Eve.