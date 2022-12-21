ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

WKBN

Valley mall employees serving last-minute shoppers

The Eastwood Mall was packed Christmas Eve with last-minute shoppers finding something special for their loved ones. Workers at the mall told First News that despite having to work during the holidays, they enjoy being part of the festive spirit.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Richard 'Chook' Alberini passes away Friday

A restaurateur, who was a household name in the Valley has passed away on Friday. Tributes have been pouring out for Richard "Chook" Alberini, the owner of Alberini's Restaurant in Niles, which operated for 56 years before closing in March of 2013. Since then, Alberini has remained a well-known and...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Animal Charity reminds bring dogs inside, will be patrolling

Animal Charity is reminding people of the Valley that all dogs must be brought inside of homes during the upcoming cold spell starting late Thursday and next week. In a press release, Animal Charity humane agent Jane MacMurchy stated that all dogs must be brought inside during freezing weather and wind events and that placing dogs into a garage is not acceptable.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls Women's Dart League provide gifts for 33 families

Members of Newton Falls Women's Dart League wrapped gifts for kids and families in need on Wednesday at the VFW on Arlington Boulevard in Newton Falls. The group bought presents for 33 families totaling $7,500. The women satisfied each family's Christmas list, from toys and clothing apparel to home supplies like bedding and a refrigerator.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Holiday drink competition held in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Coquito competition was held Thursday night at Dope Cider House and Winery. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with rum, similar to eggnog. About 20 people signed up to bring in their own version of the drink. It was the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local tow trucks rescue stuck drivers

(WKBN) – A local towing company says their drivers stayed busy Friday morning as drivers battled through their commute. Ludt’s Towing had five to six trucks out on the road. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., the phones were ringing off the hook, mostly for drivers who spun...
STRUTHERS, OH

