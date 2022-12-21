Read full article on original website
Family asks for Christmas cards after father’s decorations vandalized
A Facebok post read, "you broke the heart of an old man who may be having his last Christmas."
5,000 lbs. of ham cooked for local charity’s meals
Despite the frosty weather, about 500 people still showed up at the Warren Family Mission for a hot meal.
Bishop encourages cautiously attending Christmas Masses
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown knows the weather will be tough, but realizes that many people want to celebrate their faith this time of year.
Valley mall employees serving last-minute shoppers
The Eastwood Mall was packed Christmas Eve with last-minute shoppers finding something special for their loved ones. Workers at the mall told First News that despite having to work during the holidays, they enjoy being part of the festive spirit.
Shelters in Valley ready to help homeless, those in need during extreme frigid spell
Temperatures are hitting negative numbers for the first time this winter, leading those in need of shelter to find places to go during the bitter cold hitting the Valley through next week. Frostbite can happen quickly on any exposed skin, especially on your fingers, toes, nose and ears. With temperatures...
‘A Christmas miracle’ as lost dog returned to owner
Just before the storm blew in, one Youngstown woman got a Christmas miracle when her lost dog was returned.
Richard 'Chook' Alberini passes away Friday
A restaurateur, who was a household name in the Valley has passed away on Friday. Tributes have been pouring out for Richard "Chook" Alberini, the owner of Alberini's Restaurant in Niles, which operated for 56 years before closing in March of 2013. Since then, Alberini has remained a well-known and...
Animal Charity reminds bring dogs inside, will be patrolling
Animal Charity is reminding people of the Valley that all dogs must be brought inside of homes during the upcoming cold spell starting late Thursday and next week. In a press release, Animal Charity humane agent Jane MacMurchy stated that all dogs must be brought inside during freezing weather and wind events and that placing dogs into a garage is not acceptable.
Area concert goes on as planned despite winter weather
At West Side Bowl in Youngstown, the second annual Dec. 23 concert took place.
Newton Falls Women's Dart League provide gifts for 33 families
Members of Newton Falls Women's Dart League wrapped gifts for kids and families in need on Wednesday at the VFW on Arlington Boulevard in Newton Falls. The group bought presents for 33 families totaling $7,500. The women satisfied each family's Christmas list, from toys and clothing apparel to home supplies like bedding and a refrigerator.
Holiday drink competition held in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Coquito competition was held Thursday night at Dope Cider House and Winery. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with rum, similar to eggnog. About 20 people signed up to bring in their own version of the drink. It was the...
The Basement Outreach Ministries closing its doors
After 14 years of feeding the hungry, helping the addicted and providing hope to people in need in Warren, The Basement Outreach Ministries will close at the end of the year.
Local animal organizations rescue pets left out in freezing temps
For a few days now First News has been warning pet owners to make sure to bring their animals inside when temperatures are dangerously cold.
Angels for Animals’ Feline Fix Fest aims to control cat overpopulation
In January, Angels for Animals will be hosting its fourth Feline Fix Fest.
Warming stations open in Columbiana County
Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township.
Fundraising efforts underway for Struthers fire victims following heroic rescue
A tragic fire in a Struthers home happened just days before Christmas Wednesday evening. All family members and friends staying at the home survived after the quick actions of Struthers first responders. The wildcat community coming together to offer support to a family who says they've lost everything they had.
Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
Body-cam release shows officers save girl in Struthers fire
Newly released footage shows first responders saving a young girl from a burning house in Struthers Wednesday night.
Animal Welfare League reminds owners of laws protecting pets during winter wallop
"If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them!" Those words accompany a plea from Trumbull County's Animal Welfare League's Facebook page as it tries to protect animals from the winter storm predicted over the next few days. Trumbull is among the counties in the valley under a...
Local tow trucks rescue stuck drivers
(WKBN) – A local towing company says their drivers stayed busy Friday morning as drivers battled through their commute. Ludt’s Towing had five to six trucks out on the road. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., the phones were ringing off the hook, mostly for drivers who spun...
