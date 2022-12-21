Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for harassment after alleged murder threats
A Perry man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly threatening to kill a Perry woman and her family as well as officers of the Perry Police Department. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts.
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report December 23
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent...
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
One person arrested in Fleur Drive crash pleads not guilty, new information released
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the individuals who was arrested for allegedly being involved in the street racing crash that took the life of a 4-year-old boy last week has pled not guilty. Robert Miller III, 35, has waived his preliminary hearing and pled not guilty, court records state. Miller was arrested Dec. 15 […]
Three injured after crash on SE 14th Street Viaduct
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash on a busy Des Moines bridge Saturday morning. According to Des Moines Police, a driver heading northbound on the Southeast 14th Street Viaduct lost control of their SUV at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The driver veered into the southbound lanes of the […]
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
kniakrls.com
Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County
Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
iheart.com
Man Accused Of Killing Des Moines Woman, Daughter Now Dead
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her daughter this week is dead. Des Moines Police say 22-year-old Jason Rothman shot 47-year-old Danielle Remily and 20-year-old Emma Parker to death at a home in the 2600 block of 53rd Street early Monday morning. They say Rothman later shot himself at a nearby park. He died from those injuries in the hospital. Police say Rothman and Parker were in a relationship. There have now been 20 homicides in Des Moines this year.
1380kcim.com
Formal Charges Filed Against Manning Man Accused Of Haybale Arson
Formal charges were filed Monday in Carroll County District Court against a Manning man accused of igniting more than 20 haybales in rural areas of southwestern Carroll County. Court records show 34-year-old Jacob Harry Jacobsen faces two counts: second-degree arson, a class C felony, and third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacobsen on Dec. 4 after an investigation found he had allegedly burned bales near the intersection of 290th Street and Concord Avenue during the early morning hours of Nov. 29, requiring the Manning and Templeton Fire Departments to respond. Damage is estimated at $3,225. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to 12 years in prison and $16,250 in fines. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 at the Carroll County Courthouse.
Murder arrest made in Des Moines architect’s 2016 death
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been charged with murder in the 2016 death of an architect found unconscious at the bottom of a stairwell in the East Village. The Des Moines Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill on Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death […]
theperrynews.com
Arkansan allegedly threatens to rape Waukee woman
An Arkansas woman was charged with harassment Tuesday after allegedly threatening to rape a Waukee woman. Trisha Marie Pfluger, 40, of 3 Hartfield Lane, Benton, Arkansas, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 35000 block of Burgundy Circle in Waukee, where the victim...
Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident
(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
theperrynews.com
De Soto woman allegedly harasses ex-husband’s ex-wife
A De Soto woman was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an incident Dec. 15 in which she allegedly sent her ex-husband’s ex-wife an ambiguous text message. Amy Lorraine Frohn, 42, of 208 Locust St., De Soto, was arrested on a warrant for third-degree harassment.
Law enforcement agencies respond to dozens of weather related 911 calls
IOWA — Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to dozens of weather related 911 calls during the first day of a multi-day blizzard event. The Iowa State Patrol responded to over 200 weather related emergency calls. From 12 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday the state patrol responded to 66 property damage accidents, four […]
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Report On Monday’s Train-SUV Collision SE Of Carroll
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a train vs. vehicle collision from Monday evening southeast of Carroll. According to law enforcement, 18-year-old Kenedy Rose Schaefer of Carroll was traveling northbound on Olympic Avenue at approximately 5:51 p.m. in a 2006 Ford Escape when the signals at the railroad crossing ahead of her activated. Schaefer attempted to brake but lost control due to the slick road conditions. The vehicle came to rest facing eastbound on the crossing, and Schaefer exited the car and ran southbound before the Union Pacific Railroad train engine, operated by 40-year-old Brian Mark Christensen of Jewell, smashed into the SUV. Schaefer was uninjured, but her vehicle was totaled in the collision. Schaefer was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing properly.
theperrynews.com
Dallas Center man arrested after allegedly ‘pushing, smacking’ woman
A Dallas Center man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dallas Center woman. Dennis Leland Felt, 79, of 20175 W Ave., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 20100 block of W Avenue, where...
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
