Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
KCBD
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
KCBD
Heavy rescue dispatched to ceiling collapse at south Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon. Heavy rescue was dispatched to the Ella Apartments at 12:14 p.m. and were on scene at 12:19 p.m., according to LFR. There were no injuries reported, but LFR...
LFR responds to ceiling collapse Friday afternoon at apartment complex
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to The Ella Apartments, 1102 58th Street Friday afternoon. A sheetrock ceiling collapsed due to leaking water from a broken water pipe.
Power restored after outage in Lubbock during single digit temps
The Lubbock Power and Light outage map showed more than 2,000 homes or businesses without power Thursday morning -- at a time when temperatures were in the single-digits.
Double-fatal fire in Lubbock County Friday morning
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday morning concerning a deadly fire. Two people lost their lives.
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
everythinglubbock.com
The United Family stores to close early Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced its stores will close early on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and will remain closed on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25). According to a press release from The United Family, stores will close at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and will reopen for normal...
KCBD
Lubbock mechanic gives tips on preparing your car for travel
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Before loading gifts and suitcases in the car to leave for the holidays, a Lubbock mechanic is reminding you to make sure your vehicle is ready for the drive. Don Bridge, Shop Foreman at Nick’s Automotive, says preparing for your trip before you leave can save...
everythinglubbock.com
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
everythinglubbock.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
KCBD
Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the past two years, Lee Lockridge has donated his time to ring the bell for the Lubbock Salvation Army. Lee is 90 years old, but is out there five days a week. Even in the freezing temperatures, Lockridge bundles up and stands outside of the...
KCBD
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
KCBD
Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
KCBD
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
KCBD
Server robot in Lubbock to ease stress off servers during labor shortages
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sanctuary Bar & Café has been struggling to find waiters and waitresses during the labor shortage, putting more stress on the servers who are working. Rosie the server robot is at the Sanctuary Bar & Café on 82nd and Slide. The robot will soon take food and drinks to anyone in the V.I.P. section. The Front of House Operations Manager, Tiffany Teschner, says Customers will be able to sit down and order from an iPad.
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
fox34.com
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock 9-year-old uses $1300 profit from hot chocolate stand to place gifts under Charli’s Tree for children in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, 9-year-old Riggen Greer – with a little help from his parents – began warming hearts this holiday season with his hot chocolate stand in South Lubbock. Greer has been stirring up Christmas cheer almost every night for the past couple of weeks....
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
Comments / 3