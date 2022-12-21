ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBD

Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
everythinglubbock.com

United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
KCBD

Lubbock mechanic gives tips on preparing your car for travel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Before loading gifts and suitcases in the car to leave for the holidays, a Lubbock mechanic is reminding you to make sure your vehicle is ready for the drive. Don Bridge, Shop Foreman at Nick’s Automotive, says preparing for your trip before you leave can save...
everythinglubbock.com

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
everythinglubbock.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
KCBD

Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the past two years, Lee Lockridge has donated his time to ring the bell for the Lubbock Salvation Army. Lee is 90 years old, but is out there five days a week. Even in the freezing temperatures, Lockridge bundles up and stands outside of the...
KCBD

Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
KCBD

Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
KCBD

UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
KCBD

Server robot in Lubbock to ease stress off servers during labor shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sanctuary Bar & Café has been struggling to find waiters and waitresses during the labor shortage, putting more stress on the servers who are working. Rosie the server robot is at the Sanctuary Bar & Café on 82nd and Slide. The robot will soon take food and drinks to anyone in the V.I.P. section. The Front of House Operations Manager, Tiffany Teschner, says Customers will be able to sit down and order from an iPad.
fox34.com

Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
