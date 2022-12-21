Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Holiday Weekend Betting Preview
Happy holidays! Grab your favorite dessert and snack along with Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and Joe House as they share their thoughts on Bucs-Cardinals (7:00), Giants-Vikings (10:00), and Commanders-49ers (17:00). Plus, hear their betting leans on Eagles-Cowboys (25:00) and what they think is wrong with the Patriots (35:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (54:00).
The Ringer
The Top 10 Best Sneakers Released in 2022
Big Wos goes through his top ten best sneakers of 2022 featuring some of the most talked about releases, including the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 1 "Lost & Found," and much more!
The Ringer
Should We Be Worried About the C’s? Plus, Pats vs. Bengals Preview With Dan Hoard
Brian dissects the reasons for the Celtics’ recent skid after another loss to the Pacers on Wednesday night (0:30). Then, he chats with the Bengals’ play-by-play announcer, Dan Hoard, about the upcoming Patriots-Bengals game, the Bengals’ Super Bowl chances, Joe Burrow’s impact on the franchise, and more (21:45). Brian wraps up with his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week before assessing Mac Jones’s standing and value around the NFL as his disappointing second year comes to a close (39:00).
The Ringer
Week 16 Top Five Bets
Raheem Palmer shares his top five bets for the holiday weekend and gives out his favorite teaser legs.
The Ringer
From ‘Terminator’ to ‘Avatar’: Moments From Master Filmmaker James Cameron
With moviegoers taking a trip back to Pandora, Ringer contributor Adam Nayman takes a look back at some key moments that help define James Cameron as king of the blockbuster.
The Ringer
Stokely Hathaway, the Mizverse, and More!
David and Kaz are back to tackle all things in the world of professional wrestling. Topics include:. -The guys spend some time giving Stokely Hathaway his flowers (3:00) -AEW trios best-of-7 series (14:00) -Bronson Reed’s return and the Mizverse (22:00) Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide. Associate Producer: Jonathan...
The Ringer
Jon Ritchie on the Eagles and ESPN Days With Russillo. Plus, a Double-Length Life Advice.
Russillo is joined by radio host and former NFL fullback Jon Ritchie to discuss Ritchie’s time with the Eagles, great Jon Gruden and Jim Harbaugh stories, Jalen Hurts’s long-term prospects, NFC teams the Eagles should be worried about, working with Ryen at ESPN, and more (0:40). Then Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 16 (45:30), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:11).
The Ringer
Jaguars-Jets Preview
Austin and Raheem handicap the Week 16 Thursday Night Football game featuring the Jets and Jaguars.
