Brian dissects the reasons for the Celtics’ recent skid after another loss to the Pacers on Wednesday night (0:30). Then, he chats with the Bengals’ play-by-play announcer, Dan Hoard, about the upcoming Patriots-Bengals game, the Bengals’ Super Bowl chances, Joe Burrow’s impact on the franchise, and more (21:45). Brian wraps up with his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week before assessing Mac Jones’s standing and value around the NFL as his disappointing second year comes to a close (39:00).

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO