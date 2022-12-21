PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO