Philadelphia, PA

cityofbasketballlove.com

All City Classic: Philly vs Everybody Standouts (Dec. 23)

PHILADELPHIA — Philly USA Basketball hosted the All CIty Classic: Philly vs. Everybody on Friday night at Father Judge High School. Archbishop Ryan took down King’s Fork (V.A.), 50-45, and Father Judge rolled Wings Academy (N.Y.), 80-51, during the game action. Here are the standouts from the event:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WLWT 5

La Salle community mourns the loss of longtime football coach

CINCINNATI — The La Salle High School community is mourning on Friday following the death of assistant football coach Tom Doerger. Doerger died on Friday morning. Doerger served as offensive line coach for the Lancers for more than 30 years. He played football for Notre Dame in the 1980s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBJ7.com

ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closedBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester

Father and daughter Jeff and Romea Ricarrdo.Photo byBill Rettew, The Daily Local News. A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
WBRE

All-time snow records in northeast and central PA

(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

NEWARK MAN ARRESTED WITH FIREARM FOLLOWING A HIT AND RUN

(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested, Brian Mackey, 45, of Newark with reckless endangering and other firearm related offences following a hit and run motor vehicle crash. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Gerald Drive...
NEWARK, DE
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia

Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall

A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
VINELAND, NJ

