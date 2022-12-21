ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Mid Penn Bancorp to merge with New Jersey company

Harrisburg-based Mid Penn Bancorp recently announced it will merge with New Jersey-based Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick Bank will be merged with and into Mid Penn Bank. The companies signed an agreement for Mid Penn to acquire Brunswick in a combination cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million. The purchase price will be adjusted if […] The post Mid Penn Bancorp to merge with New Jersey company appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Driver indicted in Wildwood car rally crash that killed Carlisle woman, one other

The driver charged in a crash that killed two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, N.J. in September has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh and Delaware, was driving a 2003 Infiniti and allegedly fleeing another crash in Wildwood when prosecutors said he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WGAL

Winds knock down PennDOT digital message board in Adams County

FAIRFIELD, Pa. — Gusting winds toppled a sign weighing around 1,500 pounds in Adams County. It happened Friday morning in Fairfield Borough. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph on Friday as an arctic front blows through. Temperatures are also plummeting. They're headed for the single digits Friday...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 13-19, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 13-19, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Trey Shope to Jacob Simmons, Hafer Road, Greene Township, $183,000. Elam Oberholzer to Antonio Alcantara Paniagua, Sundown Drive, Greene Township, $228,200. Lorraine Barkdoll to Walter Early , Mar Penn...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting

York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
YORK, PA
Morgan Messenger

Two dead in shootings at Berkeley Springs resort

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has said two people from Maryland are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident at the Coolfont resort west of Berkeley Springs. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said officers responded to Coolfont around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 23 for a shooting. When Sgt. Lemon and Deputy Burkholder arrived, they found a male and a female deceased outside the front entrance to the main building of . . .
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
PennLive.com

Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters

Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

