Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
UPDATED: Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Dec. 23, 2022
Shippensburg overcomes double-digit halftime deficit to down Northern in divisional boys hoops showdown
Shippensburg overcame a sizable deficit with a superb second half as the Greyhounds edged Northern 52-42 in Mid-Penn Colonial action Thursday. The Greyhounds trailed 27-16 at the intermission before outscoring the Polar Bears 35-15 in the second half to overtake the lead and seal the ‘W’. Cole Trn...
After repeating as PennLive’s Mid-Penn Defensive Player of the Year, Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds wants folks to remember his name
Terrell Reynolds never really let himself think about it while he was chasing down quarterbacks for the Harrisburg Cougars, but now that he has played his final high school snap he let himself take a moment this week to reflect. Harrisburg has produced some big-time talent on the defensive side...
Lancaster Barnstormers baseball bat found on Pacific Ocean beach
LANCASTER, Pa. — The odds of finding a bat on the beach, are pretty slim, but finding one specifically from the Lancaster Barnstormers is hard to believe. That considered, the ‘Stormers Bench Coach Troy Steffy thought the email he received was a scam. "When I got the email,...
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
Mid Penn Bancorp to merge with New Jersey company
Harrisburg-based Mid Penn Bancorp recently announced it will merge with New Jersey-based Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick Bank will be merged with and into Mid Penn Bank. The companies signed an agreement for Mid Penn to acquire Brunswick in a combination cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million. The purchase price will be adjusted if […] The post Mid Penn Bancorp to merge with New Jersey company appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Driver indicted in Wildwood car rally crash that killed Carlisle woman, one other
The driver charged in a crash that killed two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, N.J. in September has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh and Delaware, was driving a 2003 Infiniti and allegedly fleeing another crash in Wildwood when prosecutors said he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.
WGAL
Winds knock down PennDOT digital message board in Adams County
FAIRFIELD, Pa. — Gusting winds toppled a sign weighing around 1,500 pounds in Adams County. It happened Friday morning in Fairfield Borough. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph on Friday as an arctic front blows through. Temperatures are also plummeting. They're headed for the single digits Friday...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 13-19, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 13-19, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Trey Shope to Jacob Simmons, Hafer Road, Greene Township, $183,000. Elam Oberholzer to Antonio Alcantara Paniagua, Sundown Drive, Greene Township, $228,200. Lorraine Barkdoll to Walter Early , Mar Penn...
Pa. Army mom returns early from deployment to surprise kids at school
A Milton Hershey School family has been reunited just in time for the holidays. Four of the school’s students - Nadia, in fifth grade; Khaan in third; Leyla in first grade; and Kivanc in kindergarten - were surprised on Thursday morning with the early arrival of their mother, U.S. Army Specialist Masallah Sema.
abc27.com
A historic Cumberland County bank is available as an event venue
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening. Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022,...
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
Firefighters battle fire, ice in frigid temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters in York County were called to a fire at a two-story residence at around 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Rose Fire Company #1. The fire was on both floors of a two-story residence on Waltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township and the home was fully engulfed. All occupants...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
WGAL
Man killed in collision with septic tanker truck in York County identified
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash earlier this week. Jacob Bertazon, 23, of White Hall, Maryland, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash in Hopewell Township. The two-vehicle crash happed around 2:30 p.m. on Barrens...
Morgan Messenger
Two dead in shootings at Berkeley Springs resort
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has said two people from Maryland are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident at the Coolfont resort west of Berkeley Springs. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said officers responded to Coolfont around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 23 for a shooting. When Sgt. Lemon and Deputy Burkholder arrived, they found a male and a female deceased outside the front entrance to the main building of . . .
Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters
Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane closing for multiple days due to extreme weather
Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind in the forecast, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane announced it will be closed over the next several days. On a Facebook post the park said effective Dec. 22 it is shut down through the weekend for the safety of guests and employees. It will reopen on Dec. 26. (The park is always closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.)
