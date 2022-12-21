The Olympic champion is currently getting a week of training under his belt with fellow Icon and world-topper, Adam Peaty. Current photo via World Aquatics. We sat down with newly crowned world champion Kyle Chalmers to dissect his performances at the short course world championships. Chalmers breaks down his historic swims and the pressure of racing on home soil. The Olympic champion is currently getting a week of training under his belt with fellow Icon and world-topper, Adam Peaty. Chalmers says they are wired similarly and it’s been a great learning experience training with him.

2 DAYS AGO