BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — With the oncoming cold front hitting South Florida, deputies and community partners are giving those in need gear to keep warm. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said its teamed up with the Broward County’s Homeless Initiative Partnership (HIP) and the Multi-Agency Homeless Taskforce (MAHT) and began passing out blankets and cold weather gear on Thursday to individuals experiencing homelessness across the county. They will continue to distribute gear through Sunday.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO