cw34.com

Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Shooting in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital following a dispute in Delray Beach this morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Delray Beach Police went to S. Congress Avenue in reference to a shooting. Police say a man was shot by another man during a dispute between the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Lantana boy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Teacher's assistant accused of molesting students with special needs in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A teacher's assistant at a South Florida High School is accused of molesting students with special needs. Pembroke Pines police arrested 52-year-old John Harrison Smith this week on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 by an offender 18 years or older, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years or older, and two counts of lewd conduct by an authority figure.. He worked at West Broward High School.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Deputies and community partners distribute blankets and cold weather gear to those in need

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — With the oncoming cold front hitting South Florida, deputies and community partners are giving those in need gear to keep warm. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said its teamed up with the Broward County’s Homeless Initiative Partnership (HIP) and the Multi-Agency Homeless Taskforce (MAHT) and began passing out blankets and cold weather gear on Thursday to individuals experiencing homelessness across the county. They will continue to distribute gear through Sunday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

