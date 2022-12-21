Read full article on original website
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
cw34.com
Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
cw34.com
Shooting in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital following a dispute in Delray Beach this morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Delray Beach Police went to S. Congress Avenue in reference to a shooting. Police say a man was shot by another man during a dispute between the...
cw34.com
Relatives of slain Lantana teen: 'It's like they took a piece of us too'
THE ACREAGE, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives are searching for the killer or killers who took the life of a Lantana teenager, whose body was found in The Acreage Wednesday afternoon. A makeshift shrine has been created at the intersection of 120th Avenue and 75th Lane...
cw34.com
Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Lantana boy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.
cw34.com
Teacher's assistant accused of molesting students with special needs in South Florida
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A teacher's assistant at a South Florida High School is accused of molesting students with special needs. Pembroke Pines police arrested 52-year-old John Harrison Smith this week on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 by an offender 18 years or older, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years or older, and two counts of lewd conduct by an authority figure.. He worked at West Broward High School.
cw34.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
cw34.com
Woman wanted for using stolen EBT card at Dollar General in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies have video of a woman who entered a Dollar General and bought dozens of items with a stolen EBT card. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 17, a woman entered the Dollar General on 2 N Lakeside Drive in Lake Worth Beach.
cw34.com
Deputies and community partners distribute blankets and cold weather gear to those in need
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — With the oncoming cold front hitting South Florida, deputies and community partners are giving those in need gear to keep warm. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said its teamed up with the Broward County’s Homeless Initiative Partnership (HIP) and the Multi-Agency Homeless Taskforce (MAHT) and began passing out blankets and cold weather gear on Thursday to individuals experiencing homelessness across the county. They will continue to distribute gear through Sunday.
