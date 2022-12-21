ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report confirms what everybody seemingly knows: Something is amiss with the Chicago Bulls

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34n2Gk_0jpYvwg400

The Chicago Bulls were a team on the rise last season, but recently, a report has confirmed what many basketball fans have suspected: something is amiss with the Bulls organization

View the original article to see embedded media.

A report from renowned NBA insiders Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic has confirmed what many observers have long noticed–something is off with the Chicago Bulls . The report detailed the trouble brewing inside the Bulls' locker room involving its two stars, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine .

Trying to turn the season around

It has been a season to remember for the Bulls—but not for the right reasons. The team stands near the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 11-18 and has lost 8 of their last 11 games. According to the report, the team has nearly exhausted every trick in the book, including team and player meetings and changes to the starting lineup, in an attempt to turn things around.

" The Bulls have held multiple team meetings to try to work out their issues, and that has included one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns between DeRozan and LaVine ," the report read.

However, those meetings have done little to keep the Bulls from losing one game after another.

" Their meetings have not led to in-game results so far, with a level of on-court, stylistic tension simply festering throughout the season and being magnified due to the win-loss record ," the report continued.

Head coach Billy Donovan is seemingly past the point of having conversations and is imploring his wards to translate all they've talked about on the court.

" We can have all the conversations we want back in the locker room," Donovan said . "But it doesn't make a difference what's talked about back there. When you do talk like that, you need to back it up ."

LaVine in the hot seat

Moreover, the report suggests that LaVine feels the most heat and criticism in this situation. According to sources, the Bulls' newly-minted max contract player has not been on the same page with the organization—making his five-year, $215 million deal look like a major mistake. To his credit, LaVine is embracing the adversity as part of what every team in the Association goes through whenever they go through a slump.

" I think everybody goes through ups and downs, just like every team does," LaVine said. "Obviously if we're not winning games, not everybody's going to be happy. It's not going to look as good as it was before. It's all glitter and show when you're winning games. But when you're losing games and you're trying to do the same things it's turmoil. "

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip

DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
352
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy