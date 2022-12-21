Read full article on original website
Report: Washington State to hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile as edge rushers coach
PULLMAN – Washington State will hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile to coach edge rushers, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Maile recently resigned from his position with the Broncos after two seasons in Boise, where he coached the defensive line while serving as the program’s associate head coach.
Washington State held to season lows in points and field-goal percentage during 62-51 loss to Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic
Washington State stumbled to its worst offensive game of the season and Hawaii pulled away from the cold-shooting Cougs in the second half. WSU posted season lows in points and field-goal percentage, falling 62-51 to the Rainbow Warriors on Friday night during the semifinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
'You can't leave him open': Washington State guard Jabe Mullins hits game-winning 3, Cougars top George Washington in Hawaii
Washington State’s 3-point sharpshooter was quiet for much of the night, but when it counted most, Jabe Mullins delivered. The junior guard drained a go-ahead triple with 3 seconds remaining, lifting WSU to a 66-64 victory over George Washington University on Thursday during the first round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
Serious injury collision shuts down northbound traffic on US-2 at Nevada St.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A major vehicle accident in north Spokane has closed down both northbound and one southbound lane of US-2 north of Nevada St. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the accident has resulted in serious injuries. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Nevada St., with a detour...
Crash cleared on Maple Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - All lanes in both directions of the Maple Street Bridge reopened Thursday evening, after a crash caused a closure for more than an hour. A crash on the Maple Street Bridge in downtown Spokane is blocking both southbound lanes, and 1 northbound lane. The crash took place...
Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
FOUND: Missing endangered man found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who went missing on Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Spokane police. Last updated on Dec. 23 at 5:15 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person. 43-year-old Charles Hill...
WSU police identify officer who shot suspect during SWAT standoff
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Police Department (WSUPD) has identified the officer who shot and killed a man who was threatening to kill his roommates on Dec. 15. On Wednesday, WSUPD confirmed Sergeant Brett Boyd ultimately shot and killed the man at the Coffee House Apartments at about...
US-395 reopens after multiple crashes closed northbound lanes
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Multiple collisions closed down northbound traffic on Thursday afternoon on US-395 between Hawthorne Rd. and Hastings Rd. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) the road has been cleared. According to Washington State Patrol, the first crash involved three vehicles, and injuries were...
SFD Fire Chief: "Don't risk it, just stay inside."
SPOKANE, Wash. - With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it's important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. "It takes about 20 or 30...
Spokane Valley man sentenced for deadly shooting, Fentanyl distribution ring busted
Two men from Spokane Valley have been sentenced for a deadly shooting that happened in Coeur d'Alene in 2021. Their arrests led police to a Fentanyl distribution ring resulting in several other arrests.
Restraining order on law enforcement at Camp Hope to remain at least until late January
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane law enforcement won't be able to clear Camp Hope until at least late January, after the involved parties agreed to postpone a hearing that was originally scheduled for Dec. 28. On Dec. 12, U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian granted the current, temporary restraining order against...
Woman charged with murder in Medical Lake domestic violence incident
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman detained for a fatal domestic violence incident has been formally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker was taken into custody for questioning after a man was found shot at...
