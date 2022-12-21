Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Meals from Local Restaurants to Feed Hungry Families Over the HolidaysMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over houseRoger MarshPort Jervis, NY
Madison Borough Council 2021 Payroll DataMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Related
Boys basketball: Hoboken stops Glen Ridge for third win
Bryson Lopez tallied 19 points and five rebounds to help lead Hoboken to its third victory of the season with a 67-39 win in Hoboken. Jasir Lane recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds while Joel Lopez had 11 points and three rebounds for Hoboken (3-1). Simon Celeberti-Byam finished with eight points and four assists and Lamir Boxley dished out four assists.
West Side blows out Bard: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Rodriquez dropped 20 points and Ramel Thomas tallied a double-double to lead West Side to a 60-39 victory over Bard in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Thomas finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the big victory. West Side broke a 23-23 deadlock...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap
Mason Yablonski scored 18 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, as Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Middletown South 60-54 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair haven (2-1) held a 32-29 lead at the half and outscored Middletown South 28-25 in the second half. David Carr also had 11 points with three 3-pointers with Luke Schorr adding...
No. 15 Arts rolls past Weequahic: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley recorded 16 points to lead Arts, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a convincing 69-33 victory over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Arts (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 21-8 lead by the end first quarter. After a tightly...
Wrestling: No. 9 SPP defeats No. 4 CBA at Faith Christian Academy (PA) tri meet
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, wrestled No. 4 Christian Brothers and won 31-26 at a tri meet at Faith Christian Academy (PA) in Quakertown. It was supposed to be a quad, but Wyoming Area (PA) chose not to travel due to the threat of inclement weather.
Barringer over American History - Newark Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Mya Cowans scored seven points and tallied 12 steals to help give seventh-seeded Barringer a 30-20 win over 10th-seeded American History in the play-in round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament at Barringer. Barringer (2-3) will play second-seeded Newark Central on Tuesday at Shabazz. Aryany Bautista also scored seven...
Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Phillipsburg’s big tribute to Tom Fisher fits the man perfectly
To generations of local fans, athletes and observers, Tom Fisher stood for Phillipsburg. Whether as boys basketball coach or athletic director, Fisher ruled over Stateliners sports – quite literally, in many cases, due to his height – in a way few coaches or administrators ever will.
Devils comeback effort wasted in 4-3 loss to Bruins | 3 takeaways, including Mackenzie Blackwood’s shaky performance
Yegor Sharangovich raised his stick in his right hand, then flashed a serious face at his teammates. After scoring on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark with 6:13 minutes remaining in regulation, Sharangovich, his team trailing by one goal, wasn’t focused on the thumping Prudential Center crowd or chirping Bruins players. He wanted to mend the Devils’ sloppy second period woes by sparking a comeback victory against the best team in the NHL.
Rutgers basketball crushes Bucknell, maintains perfect record against low-major opponents
Six low-major opponents down, one more to go for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (8-4, 1-1) crushed Bucknell in a dominant 85-50 win on Friday, easily avoiding the pitfalls of playing a game two days before Christmas against a lowly opponent in front of a sleepy, half-filled Jersey Mike’s Arena with students away on break.
13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately
Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
Greg Schiano: Rutgers among programs ‘fighting off’ NIL poachers to keep players
Multiple college football coaches, from Washington State’s Jake Dickert and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor to North Carolina’s Mack Brown and Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi, have acknowledged in the past week that other programs have attempted to poach their players, reaching out and attempting to entice them into entering the transfer portal and heading to their school with name, image and likeness (NIL) packages.
2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police
MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
Rutgers can’t go into 2023 with just Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback | Politi
Even with its earlier date right in the middle of the holiday season, college football’s signing day feels like a relic from a much simpler past. With the transfer portal and big-money deals turning the sport into a free-agency free for all, who has the patience to see if a high school recruiting class will pan out in a couple of years?
westmilfordmessenger.com
Route 23 North closed because of accident
Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed Friday morning, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Some churches switch to pre-filled Communion cups amid ongoing COVID worries
On a recent Sunday morning at Grace Church in Ridgewood, the service closely resembled how the congregation worshiped before the pandemic. Senior pastor Aaron Syvertsen preached a sermon, as usual. And members sang Christmas hymns in the church decorated with garland and light-adorned trees. But one thing was different: Instead...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 7-13, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 7-13, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Latest statewide test scores show Hudson County school districts have work ahead
Hudson County school officials acknowledged that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s plenty work to do. Results from the state standardized testing last year reveal that the majority of Hudson County school districts performed below average, numbers that correlate with statewide data that shows years of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0