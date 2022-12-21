Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO