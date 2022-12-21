ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Hartman leads Wake past Missouri 27-17 in Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Sam Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was expected to be his final game with Wake Forest, a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night. The redshirt junior now will look at entering the NFL draft...
COLUMBIA, MO
Tar Heels, Ducks follow stars into Holiday Bowl

In an era in which the stars of the show routinely opt out of bowl games, No. 15 Oregon and North Carolina follow their leading men into the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday in San Diego. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is returning for the 2023 season and Tar Heels phenom Drake...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Duke savors shot at ninth win vs. UCF in Military Bowl

Duke is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018. To cap off Mike Elko’s first season at the helm, the Blue Devils draw UCF in Annapolis, Md. at the Military Bowl on Wednesday. Should Duke (8-4) beat the Knights (9-4), it will give the Blue Devils just their seventh...
ORLANDO, FL

