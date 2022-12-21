ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Plaquemines Parish farmer could lose 1,500 trees worth of citrus to potential hard freeze

By Amy Russo
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VUlf_0jpYukRD00

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Freezing temperatures are on the way and now it’s causing some concern in Plaquemines Parish.

Citrus has provided Ben Becnel’s livelihood since before he was born. His produce farm in the parish started a few generations before him. Now he’s the president of it, saying he’s been in business 60 years.

Every year he sells thousands of crates of citrus which account for about 50% of his business.

Right now, he and his crews are scrambling to pick as much of it as possible.

“Whatever we cannot get off I think by Friday night will be frozen on the tree,” said Becnel. “I don’t think it will be any good.”

With a potential hard freeze on the way Becnel is worried he may lose 1,500 trees worth of citrus.

“What’s on the tree right here right now is our profit, if we can get this off the tree that’s our profit, that’s what we are going to make. But if we can’t we won’t make any profit,” said Becnel.

In a parish known for its citrus, specifically because of the Becnel’s, Parish President Kirk Lepine is hopeful the farm will make a comeback.

“It’s tough because just a year or two ago Ida hit and they still are recovering from that,” said Lepine. “They are just getting back on their feet from Ida and here we go with the freeze again.”

Becnel says he and his crews will continue picking until the weather gets too cold. He doesn’t anticipate being able to snag all the citrus and will have to start over again in the spring.

“It’s not going to be fun, then we will have to come in here whatever fruit does not fall off the tree we are going to have to pick it off,” said Becnel.

The last time this happened, according to Becnel, was about ten years ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

What to do if your pipes burst?

NEW ORLEANS — So, you think you did everything you were supposed to do. But your pipes froze and burst anyway. Rodney Faucett, a master plumber at Natal, says it’s inevitable that someone will find themselves with a frozen pipe mess. “In these raised homes, you’re going to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures

Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
KPEL 96.5

Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Waking up freezing cold!

Wind chill values or “feels like” temperatures are in the tens for the Northshore early Friday morning, with locations south of Lake Pontchartrain seeing the teens.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Fixing Claiborne — the highway that split a Black neighborhood — could come down to 2 proposals

Louis Charbonnet III’s family prides themselves on having one of the biggest Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans – and the prettiest. They’ve had their business in the Tremé for over a hundred years, and the building is elegant: The chapel has tall ceilings, and families meet in rooms with ornate furniture and polished wood mantels to discuss plans for their lost loved ones.
CLAIBORNE, LA
Tina Howell

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat

Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
WGNO

WGNO

38K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy