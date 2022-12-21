Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:02a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 23 of 48 trails 48% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed 10:40a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 7 of 67 trails 10% open, 3 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Dec 26-30: 9a-8p.

