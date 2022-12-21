ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville zookeeper viciously attacked by bear suffered lacerations on head, back, thighs: police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Editors’ note: Some of the details in this story might be difficult to hear. Discretion is advised. The 35-year-old zookeeper who was viciously attacked Wednesday by a 5-year-old North American black bear at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens suffered many lacerations on her head, back and thighs, according to a police report obtained Thursday by News4JAX.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours. JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Winter storm woes causing headaches for holiday travelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major winter storm is hitting on what AAA predicted would be the busiest travel day before Christmas. Some states now have hundreds of miles of road closures, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country was growing by the hour on Friday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayport sailor accused of video voyeurism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Mayport sailor was arrested this week on one count of video voyeurism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elias, a flight crew member at Naval Station Mayport, was taken into custody Tuesday at the Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, his arrest report shows.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

PHOTOS: Viewers share their icy Christmas Eve morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With morning lows in the 20s Saturday, we had a frosty start to Christmas Eve. We might not be seeing a “white” Christmas this year but Jack Frost is certainly visiting and our viewers were eager to share what he left behind. If you’d...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Prepping your vehicle for freezing cold temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 113,000,000 people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holidays. With temperatures dropping nationwide, mechanics are reminding drivers to make sure their cars are prepared for winter driving. Aaron Nelson owns Aaron’s Car Care and has been in the car repair business...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Christmas Day 2022: What’s open and closed?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After all the presents have been opened, there’s always a chance you forgot that one thing, which perhaps warrants a quick trip to the store. Or, maybe, you just want to make a trip for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat. We...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

