Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second locationJulie MorganClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Resmetirom, drug being tested to fight fatty liver disease, showing promising results in Jacksonville trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s being called a major breakthrough for people suffering from fatty liver disease, a potentially fatal condition in which fat grows inside the liver, causing the organ to become damaged and stop working. Results from a clinical trial being conducted at the Jacksonville Center for...
News4Jax.com
Dog dies in Jacksonville house fire, Red Cross called to assist 2 people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to extinguish a fire Friday night at a home on the Eastside. According to JFRD, a dog died in the fire. The home was heavily damaged. The cause of the fire was unclear. JFRD said the American Red...
News4Jax.com
Protecting your pipes: Difference between drip & stream for freezing temps
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With temperatures expected to drop to below freezing at times over the next several days, there are a few ways to protect pipes from bursting inside your house. One recommendation is to have a steady stream of water flowing from a faucet. Not too much water,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville zookeeper viciously attacked by bear suffered lacerations on head, back, thighs: police report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Editors’ note: Some of the details in this story might be difficult to hear. Discretion is advised. The 35-year-old zookeeper who was viciously attacked Wednesday by a 5-year-old North American black bear at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens suffered many lacerations on her head, back and thighs, according to a police report obtained Thursday by News4JAX.
News4Jax.com
Home for the holidays: Dog reunited in Jacksonville with family after disappearing from North Carolina in 2020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family from North Carolina received a heartwarming Christmas gift on Friday after two years of waiting. Nicholas Dawson and his children reunited with his dog Isis — a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier — in Jacksonville after she disappeared from her Fayetteville home back in March 2020.
News4Jax.com
Locals share snow photos 33 years after a white Christmas in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been 33 years since Jacksonville has seen snow. On Dec. 23, 1989, those who lived in Duval County sled down the Dames Point Bridge, had snowball fights, and even made snowmen!. The historic event resulted when arctic air pushed temperatures below freezing through Florida...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash on University Boulevard in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was hit by a car on University Boulevard near the Arlington Expressway Service Road entrance. Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m., and the man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the...
News4Jax.com
Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours. JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street...
News4Jax.com
2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
News4Jax.com
Winter storm woes causing headaches for holiday travelers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major winter storm is hitting on what AAA predicted would be the busiest travel day before Christmas. Some states now have hundreds of miles of road closures, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country was growing by the hour on Friday.
News4Jax.com
Infant, child inside home during drive-by shooting that left 2 men injured: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children, including an infant, were inside a home that was targeted in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning that left two men wounded, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, just after 1:15 a.m., officers responded to W. 60th Street in the North Shore...
News4Jax.com
Mayport sailor accused of video voyeurism
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Mayport sailor was arrested this week on one count of video voyeurism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elias, a flight crew member at Naval Station Mayport, was taken into custody Tuesday at the Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, his arrest report shows.
News4Jax.com
Man arrested in Brentwood double shooting that left woman dead, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Labor Day in the Brentwood area that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 a.m. Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said, the agency got an...
News4Jax.com
‘Labor of love’: Georgia woman decorates Christmas tree using 800+ ornaments
KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Georgia woman has a holiday tradition that for most — can’t be matched. Betty K. Mounts, 88, from Kingsland, decorated her seven-and-a-half-foot Christmas tree this year with more than 800 ornaments. The ornaments are all shapes and sizes, as well as ages! Mounts...
News4Jax.com
Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
News4Jax.com
Defense attorneys for former JEA CEO ask to delay fraud trial until October 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher are asking the judge to delay their upcoming federal trial on conspiracy and wire fraud charges until late next year. The two are currently scheduled to go on trial in May 2023, but in...
News4Jax.com
PHOTOS: Viewers share their icy Christmas Eve morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With morning lows in the 20s Saturday, we had a frosty start to Christmas Eve. We might not be seeing a “white” Christmas this year but Jack Frost is certainly visiting and our viewers were eager to share what he left behind. If you’d...
News4Jax.com
Troopers: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Columbia County crash involving pickup, SUV
One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the traffic accident happened around 7 p.m. at Southwest County Road 240 and Southwest Little Road — south of Lake City. According to...
News4Jax.com
Prepping your vehicle for freezing cold temps
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 113,000,000 people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holidays. With temperatures dropping nationwide, mechanics are reminding drivers to make sure their cars are prepared for winter driving. Aaron Nelson owns Aaron’s Car Care and has been in the car repair business...
News4Jax.com
Christmas Day 2022: What’s open and closed?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After all the presents have been opened, there’s always a chance you forgot that one thing, which perhaps warrants a quick trip to the store. Or, maybe, you just want to make a trip for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat. We...
