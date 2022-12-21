Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department graduates 2022 academy class
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department recognized a group of 18 new graduates from its police academy Friday. The cadets underwent a 21-week course, and were honored for their hard work in a special ceremony. The graduation was important not only for the graduates, but also those who...
kswo.com
Stay-Back Holiday Activities offered on Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Christmas is this weekend, and with that comes the time for events to wind down and for people to spend time with their families. But for some soldiers on Fort Sill, that’s not possible, so the post holds different events each day during their holiday block leave to help provide a festive time.
kswo.com
Lawton community pulls together to create warming centers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwest Oklahoma and surrounding areas are experiencing extremely cold weather, with temperatures below freezing and winds that can blow you away, conditions are too dangerous for people to be outside. “What we’ve done is we opened up a warming center here at Lawton First Baptist Church....
kswo.com
Olustee-Eldorado Public School holds their own against larger schools in E-sports competition
OLUSTEE, Okla. (KSWO) - After the Olustee-Eldorado E-sports team made great placements in the OKSE state competition, the team is starting to make a name for itself. With the small size Olustee-Eldorado public school, they were happy with the recent results. “We are one of the smallest schools in Oklahoma,...
Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse
This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
newschannel6now.com
SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Sheppard Air Force Base airman was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, on a charge of indecency with a child. 21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt was arrested for the charge, which stemmed from a warrant out of Fort Bend County. Affeldt is being held at...
kswo.com
Firefighters contain abandoned structure fire, grassfire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from the Lawton Fire Department and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department were called to a structure fire on Friday which grew into a small grassfire. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of SE Flower Mound Road and Lee Blvd. When crews arrived they...
Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
kswo.com
Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of blood donors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The adverse weather affecting much of the country is hindering blood donor appointments, leading to mass cancellations. The Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages donors to keep scheduled appointments, even if they must brave the outside temperatures. Christi Chambers, the OBI Executive Director for Lawton and Wichita Falls,...
kswo.com
Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local renters said they are living in unbearable conditions during this cold snap. According to World Health Organization, there are many health risks in living in a cold home colder than 64 degrees. They said it can impact blood pressure, asthma, and mental health. That’s...
kswo.com
Apache handing out water to residents after power outage
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Apache have been dealing with water issues after a power outage caused the town’s well-system to stop running. The power has since been restored, but when it was out the wells were down. Many homes and businesses still have low water pressure and...
Frozen pipes and fire, damages Wichita Falls home
This story was updated at 4:36 p.m. with new information provided by the fire department. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A maintenance person reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets a house on fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block […]
waurikanewsjournal.com
Patsy Webb Retires as Owner of Antique Station in Addington
Editor’s Note: The Antique Station was founded by the Webb family. Both Mr. and Mrs. Webb went by the name Pat. For the purposes of this article, Mr. Webb will be referred to as Pat and Mrs. Webb as Patsy. Pat and Patsy met in 1986 and then Married...
kswo.com
Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week, a Chattanooga family is speaking out about a separate encounter which reportedly left their son hurt by one of the schools coaches. 7News contacted the family in November after learning about...
kswo.com
Hungry Hearts changes usual Christmas dinner plans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton held its annual Christmas dinner a little earlier this year. They normally serve a meal on Christmas Day, but this year, they stuck to their usual Tuesday through Thursday schedule, making Thursday’s meal the big event. The staff chose to make the change in order to give volunteers and staff time with their families for the holidays.
newschannel6now.com
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads. Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access...
kswo.com
Lawton Animal Welfare receives dog bed donations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Animal Welfare Shelter recently received three Kuranda Beds for the dogs, and thanks to some wonderful residents there are more on the way. Kuranda Beds are raised platforms to keep the dogs off the ground, which is especially important during the colder seasons. “It’s...
Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
kswo.com
Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early
HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hobart family is praying for a Christmas miracle this holiday season. Their baby girl is fighting for her life after being born prematurely. This Christmas, the Marsh and Buffinton families thought they’d be welcoming a happy, healthy girl into the world. Instead, Josypheine Marsh...
Comments / 0