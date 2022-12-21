ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Lawton Police Department graduates 2022 academy class

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department recognized a group of 18 new graduates from its police academy Friday. The cadets underwent a 21-week course, and were honored for their hard work in a special ceremony. The graduation was important not only for the graduates, but also those who...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Stay-Back Holiday Activities offered on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Christmas is this weekend, and with that comes the time for events to wind down and for people to spend time with their families. But for some soldiers on Fort Sill, that’s not possible, so the post holds different events each day during their holiday block leave to help provide a festive time.
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Lawton community pulls together to create warming centers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwest Oklahoma and surrounding areas are experiencing extremely cold weather, with temperatures below freezing and winds that can blow you away, conditions are too dangerous for people to be outside. “What we’ve done is we opened up a warming center here at Lawton First Baptist Church....
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse

This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

SAFB airman arrested for indecency with a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Sheppard Air Force Base airman was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, on a charge of indecency with a child. 21-year-old Logan Perry Affeldt was arrested for the charge, which stemmed from a warrant out of Fort Bend County. Affeldt is being held at...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Firefighters contain abandoned structure fire, grassfire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from the Lawton Fire Department and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department were called to a structure fire on Friday which grew into a small grassfire. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of SE Flower Mound Road and Lee Blvd. When crews arrived they...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of blood donors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The adverse weather affecting much of the country is hindering blood donor appointments, leading to mass cancellations. The Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages donors to keep scheduled appointments, even if they must brave the outside temperatures. Christi Chambers, the OBI Executive Director for Lawton and Wichita Falls,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local renters said they are living in unbearable conditions during this cold snap. According to World Health Organization, there are many health risks in living in a cold home colder than 64 degrees. They said it can impact blood pressure, asthma, and mental health. That’s...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Apache handing out water to residents after power outage

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Apache have been dealing with water issues after a power outage caused the town’s well-system to stop running. The power has since been restored, but when it was out the wells were down. Many homes and businesses still have low water pressure and...
APACHE, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Frozen pipes and fire, damages Wichita Falls home

This story was updated at 4:36 p.m. with new information provided by the fire department. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A maintenance person reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets a house on fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
waurikanewsjournal.com

Patsy Webb Retires as Owner of Antique Station in Addington

Editor’s Note: The Antique Station was founded by the Webb family. Both Mr. and Mrs. Webb went by the name Pat. For the purposes of this article, Mr. Webb will be referred to as Pat and Mrs. Webb as Patsy. Pat and Patsy met in 1986 and then Married...
ADDINGTON, OK
kswo.com

Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week, a Chattanooga family is speaking out about a separate encounter which reportedly left their son hurt by one of the schools coaches. 7News contacted the family in November after learning about...
CHATTANOOGA, OK
kswo.com

Hungry Hearts changes usual Christmas dinner plans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton held its annual Christmas dinner a little earlier this year. They normally serve a meal on Christmas Day, but this year, they stuck to their usual Tuesday through Thursday schedule, making Thursday’s meal the big event. The staff chose to make the change in order to give volunteers and staff time with their families for the holidays.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads. Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Animal Welfare receives dog bed donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Animal Welfare Shelter recently received three Kuranda Beds for the dogs, and thanks to some wonderful residents there are more on the way. Kuranda Beds are raised platforms to keep the dogs off the ground, which is especially important during the colder seasons. “It’s...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Office Depot employee charged with embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Office Depot employee is accused of embezzling more than $3,000 from registers that he said was used for his sister’s sobriety rehabilitation.Danny Castillo Jr., 30, is charged with theft over $2,500. Police said they were notified of an internal theft investigation at the store in October. The […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hobart family is praying for a Christmas miracle this holiday season. Their baby girl is fighting for her life after being born prematurely. This Christmas, the Marsh and Buffinton families thought they’d be welcoming a happy, healthy girl into the world. Instead, Josypheine Marsh...
HOBART, OK

