WSMV
First Alert Forecast: A Cold Christmas for the Mid State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues into Christmas with dangerous below freezing temperatures sticking around. It’ll be a frigid start Christmas morning! Temperatures will generally be in the lower teens by the time you head out the door, and afternoon highs will only make it into the middle and upper 20s under mostly sunny skies.
WSMV
Winter weather disrupts holiday travel plans at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people are traveling by car or plane to spend the holidays with their loved ones. Thursday is expected to be the busiest travel day ahead of Christmas, but winter weather is causing several flight cancellations and delays. Thousands of people are scrambling trying to...
WSMV
First Alert Weather: Coldest day in over 20 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time if you’re headed out the door this morning. Snow and ice-covered roads will cause issues for our morning commute. The snow is long gone but today will be very cold and windy with daytime highs only...
WSMV
Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
WSMV
Middle Tennesseans frustrated at rolling blackouts amid frigid temps
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday morning for a few hours, several Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers had their power turned on and off in 90-minute intervals. NES was one of several power companies in Tennessee who carried out a rolling blackout at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority. The blackouts were later paused at about noon on Friday.
WSMV
Nashvillians brave sub-zero temps for holiday necessities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With sub-zero temperatures and icy wet conditions, you don’t want to be out on Nashville roads if you don’t have to. However, if you need those last-minute groceries, that’s a different story. In the blistering, brutal, blizzard-like weather, the grocery store is the...
WSMV
Brentwood Target evacuated after reports of gas leak
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Target in Brentwood was evacuated on Christmas Eve due to reports of a gas leak, according to Nashville Fire Department officials. Nashville fire crews were called to 780 Old Hickory Boulevard around 1 p.m. Crews are on the scene and Piedmont was notified and are on their way to the location.
WSMV
Tips on staying warm in freezing temperatures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the weather is extremely cold, the idea is to stay inside if you can. If you do have to brave the low temperatures, there are a few tips you can follow to stay warm. “Socks under fuzzy socks and fuzzy lined boots and all those...
WSMV
Strangers work together to get home for Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
WSMV
Fire crews extinguish Franklin chimney fire
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews worked to put out a chimney fire at a home in Franklin late Wednesday night. According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, the fire took place in the Stonebridge Park subdivision. The flames could be seen flowing outside the chimney but were quickly knocked down before spreading to the rest of the house.
WSMV
Thousands without power in Nashville area
Centerville Fire Department said a woman was found inside a home that had caught fire on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WSMV
Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
WSMV
TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
WSMV
Fire displaces residents at Franklin apartment building
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An apartment fire Friday morning displaced all occupants of six units at a Franklin apartment building. The Franklin Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the fire off Fairground Street just before 8 a.m. Fortunately, the apartment building was unoccupied. However, the fire quickly spread...
WSMV
Woman saved from Centerville house fire
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was taken to a Nashville hospital after being found inside a home that had caught fire near downtown Centerville, the Centerville Fire Department reported. Crews were called to the home on Barnwell Avenue for a reported structure fire just before 11 a.m. On arrival,...
WSMV
Car catches fire after high-speed pursuit on I-24 in Montgomery Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County on Wednesday night. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on the Exit 4 westbound on-ramp on Interstate 24 around 8:40 p.m. The vehicle did not have its headlights on and the deputy suspected that the driver may have been under the influence.
WSMV
Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -If you love a great view on a rooftop, specialty cocktails and great food then Harriet’s Rooftop is a great place to visit! Harriet’s Rooftop is located on the roof of 1 Hotel. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of this new place!
WSMV
2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
WSMV
Woman found fatally shot in creek
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. A passerby walking their dog found the remains. On Thursday, the Forensic Science Center revealed the woman had been fatally shot. The...
