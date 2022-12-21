ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

What time does Walmart close today on Christmas Eve 2022?

Christmas Eve 2022 is Saturday, Dec. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals or shopping for food at discount prices, but will you be able to shop for bargains on Christmas Eve (12/24/2022)?. What time does Walmart close on Christmas Eve 2022?. Walmart closes...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy