Seatac, WA

q13fox.com

Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac for Christmas Eve travel

SEATTLE - Thousands of people continued to arrive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their Christmas Eve travels. Travelers waited in long lines to check their luggage and get through TSA, though lines weren't as long as Friday, when an ice storm delayed and canceled several flights. As of 1...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Alaska Airlines planes departing from Seattle and Portland canceled

SEATTLE – All Alaska & Horizon departures from Seattle and Portland were canceled until 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 23. The airline company confirmed that runway conditions are currently too icy. In a tweet from the airline’s official account, they advise fliers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport. Additionally, all runways at the Seattle-Tacoma International...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS San Francisco

Seattle ice storm shuts down Sea-Tac runways, adds to SFO holiday travel scramble

SAN FRANCISCO -- In a flash, they were all gone, morning flights to Seattle disappeared from the monitors at San Francisco International Thursday morning after an ice storm shut down the runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The cancellations merely piled onto those to airports in the East.More than 3,400 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJCThe huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Hundreds of flights canceled at Sea-Tac (7:00 a.m.)

Freezing rain in the Puget Sound region is not only causing headaches on the roads, but on airport runways. FOX 13's Dan Griffin is at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport talking with just a few - out of hundreds of people who have had their flights delayed.
SEATTLE, WA
alaskaair.com

What is freezing rain and why is it so challenging for air travel?

Captain Bret Peyton is Alaska’s managing director of standards, fleet and operational control as well as the FAA-designated director of operations. He has been flying for Alaska for 22 years. As everyone at Alaska is working hard to get our guests to their holiday destinations, our forecasts are calling...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wintry weather causing flight cancellations to pile up at Sea-Tac

SEATTLE — Wintry weather in Washington and around the country is already hitting holiday air travel hard. Flight cancellations are starting to pile up at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Alaska Airlines officials said 100 of those flights were precanceled to avoid backups caused by the aircraft de-icing process. The airline...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
sunset.com

17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)

Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
SEATTLE, WA
Courthouse News Service

Ride the Ducks collision suit falters

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Washington state granted summary judgment to a U.S. tour corporation on a Seattle-based agency’s claim that the former did not disclose the axle housing fractures in three “duck” boats, resulting in a 2015 collision that killed four people and critically injured others. The Seattle-based tour agency’s Consumer Protection Act claim fails because it could not prove the corporation deliberately deceived the public when it sold the boat specifically to its Seattle licensee.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Ice Storm ASMR

New video from Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood shows how wild freezing rain will impact driver's morning commute. People in the area may be waking up to a completely frozen over car.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Ranked Third Happiest City in America

According to a new study by financial technology company, SmartAsset, Bellevue ranked number 3 amongst the happiest cities in America. The study analyzed the 200 largest cities (164 of them had available data) by looking at 13 different metrics across three categories; personal finance, well-being, and quality of life. Bellevue,...
BELLEVUE, WA
