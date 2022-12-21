Read full article on original website
Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac for Christmas Eve travel
SEATTLE - Thousands of people continued to arrive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their Christmas Eve travels. Travelers waited in long lines to check their luggage and get through TSA, though lines weren't as long as Friday, when an ice storm delayed and canceled several flights. As of 1...
Alaska Airlines planes departing from Seattle and Portland canceled
SEATTLE – All Alaska & Horizon departures from Seattle and Portland were canceled until 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 23. The airline company confirmed that runway conditions are currently too icy. In a tweet from the airline’s official account, they advise fliers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport. Additionally, all runways at the Seattle-Tacoma International...
Hundreds of flights canceled after ice closes Sea-Tac runways
SEATAC, Wash. — Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday as an ice storm arrived in Western Washington and caused the closure of runways. “At about 2 a.m. the airfield received a dump of freezing rain that quickly solidified on the surfaces,” Port of...
Seattle ice storm shuts down Sea-Tac runways, adds to SFO holiday travel scramble
SAN FRANCISCO -- In a flash, they were all gone, morning flights to Seattle disappeared from the monitors at San Francisco International Thursday morning after an ice storm shut down the runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The cancellations merely piled onto those to airports in the East.More than 3,400 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJCThe huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport,...
Hundreds of flights canceled at Sea-Tac (7:00 a.m.)
Freezing rain in the Puget Sound region is not only causing headaches on the roads, but on airport runways. FOX 13's Dan Griffin is at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport talking with just a few - out of hundreds of people who have had their flights delayed.
Alaska Airlines cancels all flights until noon from Sea-Tac due to winter storm
SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. Alaska Airlines canceled all flights through noon as freezing rain fell across the region, and was expected to continue through most...
What is freezing rain and why is it so challenging for air travel?
Captain Bret Peyton is Alaska’s managing director of standards, fleet and operational control as well as the FAA-designated director of operations. He has been flying for Alaska for 22 years. As everyone at Alaska is working hard to get our guests to their holiday destinations, our forecasts are calling...
Wintry weather causing flight cancellations to pile up at Sea-Tac
SEATTLE — Wintry weather in Washington and around the country is already hitting holiday air travel hard. Flight cancellations are starting to pile up at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Alaska Airlines officials said 100 of those flights were precanceled to avoid backups caused by the aircraft de-icing process. The airline...
Sea-Tac security breach cleared after 12 minutes
New information just into the newsroom. Officials tell us a security breach at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday morning was thwarted after just 12 minutes.
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)
Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
Ride the Ducks collision suit falters
SEATTLE — A federal judge in Washington state granted summary judgment to a U.S. tour corporation on a Seattle-based agency’s claim that the former did not disclose the axle housing fractures in three “duck” boats, resulting in a 2015 collision that killed four people and critically injured others. The Seattle-based tour agency’s Consumer Protection Act claim fails because it could not prove the corporation deliberately deceived the public when it sold the boat specifically to its Seattle licensee.
Seattle Ice Storm ASMR
New video from Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood shows how wild freezing rain will impact driver's morning commute. People in the area may be waking up to a completely frozen over car.
Harborview Medical Center sees at least 70 patients for slips, falls during ice storm
SEATTLE - Officials at Harborview Medical Center say they've seen at least 70 patients on Friday who were injured as a result from falling while walking on icy sidewalks or streets. People were treated for injuries on their wrist, arm, leg, pelvis, shoulder and head. Some patients were treated and...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
Four big housing ideas that could reshape greater Seattle: The Ripple Effect
The greater Seattle metro region is a hotbed of housing experimentation right now. In many different cities, people are talking about new ideas, new approaches to this problem of how to build enough housing without tearing apart vulnerable communities in the process. Part three in a series. This story is...
Bellevue Ranked Third Happiest City in America
According to a new study by financial technology company, SmartAsset, Bellevue ranked number 3 amongst the happiest cities in America. The study analyzed the 200 largest cities (164 of them had available data) by looking at 13 different metrics across three categories; personal finance, well-being, and quality of life. Bellevue,...
