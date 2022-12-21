SAN FRANCISCO -- In a flash, they were all gone, morning flights to Seattle disappeared from the monitors at San Francisco International Thursday morning after an ice storm shut down the runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The cancellations merely piled onto those to airports in the East.More than 3,400 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJCThe huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport,...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO