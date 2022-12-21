Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Hoboken stops Glen Ridge for third win
Bryson Lopez tallied 19 points and five rebounds to help lead Hoboken to its third victory of the season with a 67-39 win in Hoboken. Jasir Lane recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds while Joel Lopez had 11 points and three rebounds for Hoboken (3-1). Simon Celeberti-Byam finished with eight points and four assists and Lamir Boxley dished out four assists.
No. 15 Arts rolls past Weequahic: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley recorded 16 points to lead Arts, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a convincing 69-33 victory over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Arts (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 21-8 lead by the end first quarter. After a tightly...
West Side blows out Bard: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Rodriquez dropped 20 points and Ramel Thomas tallied a double-double to lead West Side to a 60-39 victory over Bard in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Thomas finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the big victory. West Side broke a 23-23 deadlock...
Barringer over American History - Newark Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Mya Cowans scored seven points and tallied 12 steals to help give seventh-seeded Barringer a 30-20 win over 10th-seeded American History in the play-in round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament at Barringer. Barringer (2-3) will play second-seeded Newark Central on Tuesday at Shabazz. Aryany Bautista also scored seven...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
Vig shines on defense to lead South Brunswick past West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls basketball recap
Meher Vig tallied her first double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 steals to propel South Brunswick to a commanding 59-22 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Katie Rausch recorded 14 points for South Brunswick (4-1), who jumped out to a commanding 35-12 lead at halftime and continued to...
Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
Boys Basketball: Point Boro edges Ranney, makes clutch plays (PHOTOS)
Stephen Mellett made the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes to go to help give Point Pleasant Boro a 67-64 victory against Ranney in Point Pleasant. Mellett’s triple put Point Boro ahead 57-56. He finished with 13 points in the game. Jake Venturoso also drained five 3-pointesr and tallied a career-best 24 points.
Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap
Mason Yablonski scored 18 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, as Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Middletown South 60-54 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair haven (2-1) held a 32-29 lead at the half and outscored Middletown South 28-25 in the second half. David Carr also had 11 points with three 3-pointers with Luke Schorr adding...
Rutgers basketball crushes Bucknell, maintains perfect record against low-major opponents
Six low-major opponents down, one more to go for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (8-4, 1-1) crushed Bucknell in a dominant 85-50 win on Friday, easily avoiding the pitfalls of playing a game two days before Christmas against a lowly opponent in front of a sleepy, half-filled Jersey Mike’s Arena with students away on break.
13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately
Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
Some churches switch to pre-filled Communion cups amid ongoing COVID worries
On a recent Sunday morning at Grace Church in Ridgewood, the service closely resembled how the congregation worshiped before the pandemic. Senior pastor Aaron Syvertsen preached a sermon, as usual. And members sang Christmas hymns in the church decorated with garland and light-adorned trees. But one thing was different: Instead...
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
Yankees add loads of depth before Christmas, sign 3 pitchers, 2 infielders
The Yankees did some stocking stuffing before Christmas. Fresh off the Yankees celebrating their holiday season big-money buys during back-to-back news conferences this week at Yankee Stadium – right fielder Aaron Judge’s return on a $360-million deal on Wednesday, then left-hander Carlos Rodon’s $162-million signing on Thursday — word broke Friday of five free agents signing minor-league deals, three of them pitchers.
Latest statewide test scores show Hudson County school districts have work ahead
Hudson County school officials acknowledged that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s plenty work to do. Results from the state standardized testing last year reveal that the majority of Hudson County school districts performed below average, numbers that correlate with statewide data that shows years of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three teens charged in Union City fatal stabbing, but not for homicide
The Union City teen who was stabbed to death and another who was seriously injured were engaged in an altercation that involved five teens Tuesday night, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday. Three teens — a 16-year-old Union City boy, a 15-year-old Jersey City boy and a 15-year-old Jersey...
Rutgers can’t go into 2023 with just Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback | Politi
Even with its earlier date right in the middle of the holiday season, college football’s signing day feels like a relic from a much simpler past. With the transfer portal and big-money deals turning the sport into a free-agency free for all, who has the patience to see if a high school recruiting class will pan out in a couple of years?
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
Have Yankees done enough to catch Astros? | Beat writers roundtable
NEW YORK — Here we are on the doorstep of Christmas. It’s a time to unwrap presents, celebrate the season and, for New York baseball fans, be grateful the holidays are lifting everyone’s spirits. Free-agent signings always add to the hope that next year will be fun to watch.
