Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap
Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
Vig shines on defense to lead South Brunswick past West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls basketball recap
Meher Vig tallied her first double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 steals to propel South Brunswick to a commanding 59-22 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Katie Rausch recorded 14 points for South Brunswick (4-1), who jumped out to a commanding 35-12 lead at halftime and continued to...
Wildwood Catholic defeats Salem - Boys basketball recap
Wildwood Catholic defeated Salem 58-57 in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic - Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase in North Wildwood. With the win, Wildwood Catholic improved to 1-4 while Salem fell to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
Toms River East cruises past Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Toms River East went on a dominant third-quarter run to propel them to a 37-16 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick Township. Toms River East (3-0) led 22-11 at halftime against Brick Memorial, but an 11-0 shutout in the third quarter put the game out of reach. Sydney Murphy tallied...
Boys Basketball: Point Boro edges Ranney, makes clutch plays (PHOTOS)
Stephen Mellett made the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes to go to help give Point Pleasant Boro a 67-64 victory against Ranney in Point Pleasant. Mellett’s triple put Point Boro ahead 57-56. He finished with 13 points in the game. Jake Venturoso also drained five 3-pointesr and tallied a career-best 24 points.
No. 6 Southern storms into Jackson, breezes to 4th-straight win over rival Jaguars
It rained, sleeted and snowed in Jackson Township Friday afternoon — and that was before the storm arrived. Southern, ranked No. 6 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, blew into the Jackson Memorial gymnasium like a Nor’easter then dropped an avalanche of bonus points on the Jaguars. Southern...
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Wrestling: No. 9 SPP defeats No. 4 CBA at Faith Christian Academy (PA) tri meet
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, wrestled No. 4 Christian Brothers and won 31-26 at a tri meet at Faith Christian Academy (PA) in Quakertown. It was supposed to be a quad, but Wyoming Area (PA) chose not to travel due to the threat of inclement weather.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Imhotep, Neumann-Goretti boys put Philly on national stage with tournament wins
The Imhotep Charter and Neumann-Goretti boys basketball programs have auras that extend beyond the city limits. Along with piling up District 12, Philadelphia Public and Catholic League and PIAA titles, both programs are no stranger to national rankings and the attention that comes with it. Even with all the history,...
glensidelocal.com
Upper Moreland HS investigating racial slurs found by Cheltenham HS basketball team
The Upper Moreland Township School District is investigating a racial incident from Tuesday night’s boys basketball game against Cheltenham High School. CHS players found a racial slur and “inappropriate images” written on a locker room whiteboard when they arrived at Upper Moreland High School. “The n-word was...
Rutgers basketball crushes Bucknell, maintains perfect record against low-major opponents
Six low-major opponents down, one more to go for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (8-4, 1-1) crushed Bucknell in a dominant 85-50 win on Friday, easily avoiding the pitfalls of playing a game two days before Christmas against a lowly opponent in front of a sleepy, half-filled Jersey Mike’s Arena with students away on break.
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately
Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police
MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
fox29.com
Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather
PHILADELPHIA - All 24 Mastery Schools in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey are closed Friday, December 23. Officials made the announcement late Thursday afternoon, citing the winter weather making its way into the Delaware Valley. Due to the heavy rain and the forecasted plunge in temperatures Friday morning, officials...
Positively New Jersey: A walk back in time to City Gardens nightclub
News12's Brian Donohue took a walk near the property with an author who spent years making sure the stories of a place close to many people's hearts don't get forgotten.
Massive Trampoline Park Opens Another NJ Location
A popular indoor trampoline franchise is adding another New Jersey location with a planned opening in Edison, reports NJ.com.Launch Entertainment announced plans for the Edison location with plans for construction to begin early next year. This will mark Launch Entertainment's second location …
Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location
There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
Gardner Minshew solid but turnovers doom Eagles in 40-34 loss to Cowboys | Observations
ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was yelling the cadence over the 93,754 screaming fans at AT&T Stadium in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, trying to be loud enough to get the play started with the play clock winding down. It was fourth and three, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to go for it with a three-point lead over their NFC East rivals.
