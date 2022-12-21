Read full article on original website
Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap
Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
Boys Basketball: Point Boro edges Ranney, makes clutch plays (PHOTOS)
Stephen Mellett made the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes to go to help give Point Pleasant Boro a 67-64 victory against Ranney in Point Pleasant. Mellett’s triple put Point Boro ahead 57-56. He finished with 13 points in the game. Jake Venturoso also drained five 3-pointesr and tallied a career-best 24 points.
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
Wildwood Catholic defeats Salem - Boys basketball recap
Wildwood Catholic defeated Salem 58-57 in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic - Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase in North Wildwood. With the win, Wildwood Catholic improved to 1-4 while Salem fell to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
Toms River East cruises past Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Toms River East went on a dominant third-quarter run to propel them to a 37-16 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick Township. Toms River East (3-0) led 22-11 at halftime against Brick Memorial, but an 11-0 shutout in the third quarter put the game out of reach. Sydney Murphy tallied...
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 6 Southern storms into Jackson, breezes to 4th-straight win over rival Jaguars
It rained, sleeted and snowed in Jackson Township Friday afternoon — and that was before the storm arrived. Southern, ranked No. 6 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, blew into the Jackson Memorial gymnasium like a Nor’easter then dropped an avalanche of bonus points on the Jaguars. Southern...
Rutgers basketball crushes Bucknell, maintains perfect record against low-major opponents
Six low-major opponents down, one more to go for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (8-4, 1-1) crushed Bucknell in a dominant 85-50 win on Friday, easily avoiding the pitfalls of playing a game two days before Christmas against a lowly opponent in front of a sleepy, half-filled Jersey Mike’s Arena with students away on break.
Wrestling: No. 9 SPP defeats No. 4 CBA at Faith Christian Academy (PA) tri meet
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, wrestled No. 4 Christian Brothers and won 31-26 at a tri meet at Faith Christian Academy (PA) in Quakertown. It was supposed to be a quad, but Wyoming Area (PA) chose not to travel due to the threat of inclement weather.
13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately
Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
Gardner Minshew solid but turnovers doom Eagles in 40-34 loss to Cowboys | Observations
ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was yelling the cadence over the 93,754 screaming fans at AT&T Stadium in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, trying to be loud enough to get the play started with the play clock winding down. It was fourth and three, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to go for it with a three-point lead over their NFC East rivals.
Rutgers can’t go into 2023 with just Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback | Politi
Even with its earlier date right in the middle of the holiday season, college football’s signing day feels like a relic from a much simpler past. With the transfer portal and big-money deals turning the sport into a free-agency free for all, who has the patience to see if a high school recruiting class will pan out in a couple of years?
Eagles predict plenty of trash-talking with Cowboys: ‘The feistier it is, the more fun it can be’
Highlight clips from the Eagles’ game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 were playing on a TV screen outside the weight room at the NovaCare Center on Thursday, a reminder of the Christmas Eve opponent. On one of the plays, defensive end Brandon Graham beat Cowboys left tackle...
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Cowboys on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, meet the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, in an NFL Week 16 NFC East football game on Saturday, December 24, 2022 (12/24/2022) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
Christmas party in 1966 at this house helped revive N.J. neighborhood. It’s listed at $399K.
A year after buying and restoring a “burnt-out wreck” of a building in Trenton in 1965, the owner of 112 Jackson St. hosted a Christmas open house to show off the improvements he had made and to introduce visitors to his neighborhood. That gesture back in 1966 gave...
Cumberland County man charged in fatal shooting
Authorities have charged a Cumberland County man with a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Vineland. Police officers responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired and found Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, dead of gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall
A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
Developer nixes plan for Wawa in South Jersey after uproar from neighbors
The proposal for a Wawa in South Jersey that drew criticism from the community has been withdrawn by the developer. Hortense Associates decided to withdraw its pending application with the Cherry Hill Planning Board after consulting with Wawa, Richard J. Goldstein, the developer’s attorney, said in a letter to the township on Wednesday.
