Audubon, NJ

NJ.com

Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap

Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood Catholic defeats Salem - Boys basketball recap

Wildwood Catholic defeated Salem 58-57 in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic - Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase in North Wildwood. With the win, Wildwood Catholic improved to 1-4 while Salem fell to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately

Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Gardner Minshew solid but turnovers doom Eagles in 40-34 loss to Cowboys | Observations

ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was yelling the cadence over the 93,754 screaming fans at AT&T Stadium in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, trying to be loud enough to get the play started with the play clock winding down. It was fourth and three, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to go for it with a three-point lead over their NFC East rivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Cowboys on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, meet the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, in an NFL Week 16 NFC East football game on Saturday, December 24, 2022 (12/24/2022) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash

A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Cumberland County man charged in fatal shooting

Authorities have charged a Cumberland County man with a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Vineland. Police officers responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired and found Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, dead of gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall

A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

