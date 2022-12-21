Read full article on original website
Related
Signed, sealed and not always delivered: Ione residents complain about town post office service
IONE, Calif. — Amid the quaint, holiday décor lining main street in the small, Amador County city of Ione, its U.S. Post Office is enveloped in anger with some of its longtime customers. "It's extremely frustrating. We count on it as a form of communication. We have important...
KCRA.com
Marine born in Lodi died while on duty, officials say
LODI, Calif. — A Marine who was born in Lodi has died while on duty, officials said Friday. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was serving at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, at the time of his death. He was part of a security group. The cause of his death is...
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Sheriff’s K-9 Apprehends Robbery Suspect
Pioneer, CA – A canine officer chased down a robbery suspect after he fled into the woods in the Pioneer area of Amador County. A report of a drunken sibling trying to fight with family members recently brought sheriff’s deputies to the 15700 block of Schaefer Ranch Road near Pioneer Creek Road, north of Highway 88. Dispatch also advised that the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Moran, had multiple outstanding felony warrants and a criminal history that included violent felonies and resisting arrest. Once on scene, deputies attempted to contact Moran, but he fled on foot into the woods.
goldrushcam.com
El Dorado County Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing 27 Dogs For Use in Dog Fighting – Sold Dogs to Buyers Primarily Outside California
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Carlos Villasenor, 40, of Placerville, pleaded guilty today to possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. According to court documents, Villasenor operated a dog breeding business in which he bred dogs from a...
abc10.com
Sonora town saves tradition after thieves try to steal Christmas
Every year a community dinner is held in Sonora to bring joy and free food to Tuolumne County residents. Just days before the event, someone stole the donations.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
thenevadaindependent.com
A cry for bold solutions: 'Don't visit Tahoe'
To the resounding shock and horror of tourism officials, major international tourism guide Fodor's recently listed Lake Tahoe as one of the top 10 places in the entire world NOT to visit. Tahoe residents - long ignored witnesses to the degradation of the Jewel of the Sierra at the mercy of unfettered tourism - simply nodded their heads. Trash, dusty air, slimy beaches and rocks from polluted runoff… the list goes on and on. And no one really wants to drive to Tahoe to get stuck in what has become Sacramento-like traffic. Without solutions, we are all losers, the lake included.
mymotherlode.com
Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail
Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amazon launches Prime Air drone delivery service in California. Here’s where
Amazon has begun using drones to deliver packages, with a small town in California’s Central Valley representing one of the first two locations covered by the e-commerce giant’s new Prime Air home-delivery service. Lockeford, a town of about 3,600 people in San Joaquin County that is about 10...
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
davisvanguard.org
Sheriff Jones Must Comply with Pro-Immigrant State Laws Under Lawsuit Settlement
Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones was accused of illegally transferring immigrants from the county jail to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by Sacramento resident Misael Echeveste and two local nonprofit organizations, United Latinos and NorCal Resist. This week, they announced a settlement in their...
Dozens offer temporary homes for dogs as Front Street Shelter shelter runs out of room
SACRAMENTO — Felicia Huddleston just picked up her guest of honor for the holidays, a fluffy German shepherd mix with ears flopped to one side."I grew up with a German shepherd-lab, so this dog is almost identical coincidentally, so it's a perfect match," said Huddleston.She was one of the dozens lining up at Front Street Animal Shelter offering a temporary home so the dogs don't spend the holidays alone in a cage. The shelter has been overwhelmed with so many dogs coming in that they started putting two in one kennel. "We have had so many dogs coming in...
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
Antelope fatal collision involves Sacramento County deputy
(KTXL) — A collision between a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a civilian vehicle killed at least one person on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station. The collision occurred at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope just after 2 a.m., according to CHP. The deputy’s vehicle, […]
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California Store
Big Lots! in Citrus Heights, California, is closing permanently in the coming months. Why? Apparently, shoplifting and theft are to blame. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Two suspects caught in Woodland Bel Air fire and robbery
(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department. On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with […]
KCRA.com
Woman, 69, arrested after calling 911 to report a homicide in Placer County
A 69-year-old woman who called authorities to report a homicide has been arrested in connection with the killing, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at a home on the 5000 block of Polaris Way in Foresthill just before midnight on Sunday where they found a man shot to death.
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada snow season off to best start in decade
State water officials say the Sierra Nevada is experiencing its snowiest start to the winter season in a decade, thanks to a handful of storms that dropped several feet of snow. November rains helped saturate the soils and primed them for runoff in the future, and early December flurries gave...
Folsom police investigating possible connection to alleged jewelry theft scam
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a possible connection to an alleged jewelry theft scam that hit neighborhoods throughout the city. Folsom police said the scam involves a woman with an Eastern European accent talking with the victim, telling them it was her birthday and putting fake jewelry on the victim while removing the victim's authentic jewelry. According to police, the thefts are done with sleight of hand and have not become violent.
Pursuit ends in crash, temporarily closing Highway 99 near Elk Grove
(KTXL) – A car chase between the California Highway Patrol and another driver caused Highway 99 near Elk Grove to be shut down temporarily. The California Highway Patrol said officers tried to pull over a driver around 3:30 p.m., but the driver fled. The driver led officers on a chase from Crystal Way on Highway […]
Comments / 1