Vig shines on defense to lead South Brunswick past West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls basketball recap
Meher Vig tallied her first double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 steals to propel South Brunswick to a commanding 59-22 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Katie Rausch recorded 14 points for South Brunswick (4-1), who jumped out to a commanding 35-12 lead at halftime and continued to...
Shabazz defeats Arts: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Keyona Bailey scored 13 points and Ty’Naijah Saxton tallied eight steals to lead Shabazz to a 27-13 victory over Arts in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Shabazz (1-3) wins its first game of the season after losing to Barringer, Irvington, and Montclair to open...
Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap
Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
Barringer over American History - Newark Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Mya Cowans scored seven points and tallied 12 steals to help give seventh-seeded Barringer a 30-20 win over 10th-seeded American History in the play-in round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament at Barringer. Barringer (2-3) will play second-seeded Newark Central on Tuesday at Shabazz. Aryany Bautista also scored seven...
Boys basketball: Hoboken stops Glen Ridge for third win
Bryson Lopez tallied 19 points and five rebounds to help lead Hoboken to its third victory of the season with a 67-39 win in Hoboken. Jasir Lane recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds while Joel Lopez had 11 points and three rebounds for Hoboken (3-1). Simon Celeberti-Byam finished with eight points and four assists and Lamir Boxley dished out four assists.
West Side blows out Bard: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Rodriquez dropped 20 points and Ramel Thomas tallied a double-double to lead West Side to a 60-39 victory over Bard in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Thomas finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the big victory. West Side broke a 23-23 deadlock...
No. 15 Arts rolls past Weequahic: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley recorded 16 points to lead Arts, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a convincing 69-33 victory over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Arts (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 21-8 lead by the end first quarter. After a tightly...
Toms River East cruises past Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Toms River East went on a dominant third-quarter run to propel them to a 37-16 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick Township. Toms River East (3-0) led 22-11 at halftime against Brick Memorial, but an 11-0 shutout in the third quarter put the game out of reach. Sydney Murphy tallied...
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap
Mason Yablonski scored 18 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, as Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Middletown South 60-54 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair haven (2-1) held a 32-29 lead at the half and outscored Middletown South 28-25 in the second half. David Carr also had 11 points with three 3-pointers with Luke Schorr adding...
Boys Basketball: Point Boro edges Ranney, makes clutch plays (PHOTOS)
Stephen Mellett made the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes to go to help give Point Pleasant Boro a 67-64 victory against Ranney in Point Pleasant. Mellett’s triple put Point Boro ahead 57-56. He finished with 13 points in the game. Jake Venturoso also drained five 3-pointesr and tallied a career-best 24 points.
No. 6 Southern storms into Jackson, breezes to 4th-straight win over rival Jaguars
It rained, sleeted and snowed in Jackson Township Friday afternoon — and that was before the storm arrived. Southern, ranked No. 6 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, blew into the Jackson Memorial gymnasium like a Nor’easter then dropped an avalanche of bonus points on the Jaguars. Southern...
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Wrestling: No. 9 SPP defeats No. 4 CBA at Faith Christian Academy (PA) tri meet
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, wrestled No. 4 Christian Brothers and won 31-26 at a tri meet at Faith Christian Academy (PA) in Quakertown. It was supposed to be a quad, but Wyoming Area (PA) chose not to travel due to the threat of inclement weather.
13 Rutgers football signees will enroll next month | 10 could help immediately
Thirteen (and possibly 14) of Rutgers’ 21 class of 2023 signees will enroll at Rutgers early and get a head start on their Big Ten careers. Two defensive backs will arrive via the transfer portal with elite size and FBS experience in tow. The others are three-star high school players, some who play beyond their years, and can help immediately. Let’s break down the early enrollees to see if they can cover the holes in Rutgers’ roster, and make Rutgers more competitive among its conference foes.
Rutgers basketball crushes Bucknell, maintains perfect record against low-major opponents
Six low-major opponents down, one more to go for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (8-4, 1-1) crushed Bucknell in a dominant 85-50 win on Friday, easily avoiding the pitfalls of playing a game two days before Christmas against a lowly opponent in front of a sleepy, half-filled Jersey Mike’s Arena with students away on break.
Some churches switch to pre-filled Communion cups amid ongoing COVID worries
On a recent Sunday morning at Grace Church in Ridgewood, the service closely resembled how the congregation worshiped before the pandemic. Senior pastor Aaron Syvertsen preached a sermon, as usual. And members sang Christmas hymns in the church decorated with garland and light-adorned trees. But one thing was different: Instead...
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
