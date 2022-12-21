ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego mom relieved after son's safety in Northern California earthquake

By Rachel Bianco
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTgN2_0jpYtaZk00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego woman is grateful her son wasn't hurt in a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook residents in a small community in northern California early Tuesday morning.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted people out of bed around two Tuesday morning. Julie Bagg's son lives in Arcata in Humboldt County. His wife and baby boy are back in San Diego.

"I was shocked. I was grateful my grandson and his mom are already down here so it was just my son and his dog I was worried about," said Bagg.

Her son Ben says his home has some minor damage and the power is out, but overall he feels lucky.

"He said it was the biggest one he's experienced in his twenty-six years," said Bagg.

Geologist Dr. Pat Abbott says the area is prone to quakes.

"This is an area where we commonly get big earthquakes. We're right on the northern end of the San Andreas fault where it turns into or merges with an offshore fault and one running along the coastline what we call a triple point, so 3 major faults meet right in that area," said Abbot

But fortunately, it's a sparsely populated area.

"It's going to be more nuisance compared to catastrophe," said Abbott.

If the same size quake hit along San Diego's Rose Canyon fault - the damage could be catastrophic.

"If we get a 6.4 running on the Rose Canyon fault through San Diego, which is inevitable maybe tomorrow maybe another 100 years, it would do significantly more damage because we have 3.5 million people in the county and it runs right through town," said Abbott.

It's still unclear how many homes are damaged, but a separate earthquake insurance policy is needed for repairs to be covered.

The CEO of California's Earthquake Authority says only about 10% of residents carry it. Older homes - built before 1980- are more at risk.

"In the San Diego area, it’s relatively inexpensive, it costs far less to get a policy in San Diego than it does say, right smack in the San Andreas fault downtown Los Angeles," said CEO Glenn Pomeroy.

The Earthquake Authority says if your home was built before 1980 consider a seismic retrofit to strengthen the foundation and make it more resistant to shaking.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US

If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy