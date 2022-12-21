Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
WKRC
Fort Washington Way closed after truck catches fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fort Washington Way was closed after a semi-truck caught on fire Friday. It happened before 3 a.m. under the overpass at Second Street. No injuries were reported. Several fire crews responded to the crash. Fort Washington Way remained closed for several hours. All eastbound lanes were open...
WKRC
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
WKRC
Fire breaks out in Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire broke out in a Butler County home early Saturday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Waynes Trace Road, a little north of Hamilton, around 3:30 a.m. Authorities say the people who live there, and all of their pets, made it...
WKRC
Cincinnati prepares for winter storm, crews begin 12-hour shifts starting at 7 p.m.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Leaders with Cincinnati Department of Public Services share their winter preparations ahead of the storm. Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, plow and salt truck drivers are scheduled to begin working 12-hour shifts. The city will have about 115 drivers out, around 55 to 56 drivers per 12-hour shift.
WKRC
Emergency responders prepared for winter storm
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Road crews, law enforcement, utilities, emergency medical personnel -- thousands of people working across the Tri-State to prepare for the impact of storm and respond to what it may bring. “So, these are direct police chiefs, fire chiefs, representatives from our public works agencies,” said...
WKRC
Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
WKRC
These popular Tri-State attractions are closed due to the weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Extreme winter weather hit the Tri-State area Thursday night into Friday morning. That's caused several popular attractions to close down over the weekend due to hazardous conditions:. Closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec....
WKRC
Rumpke trash and recycling collection suspended due to weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rumpke made an announcement that all trash and recycling collection has been suspended Friday. The company says if customers have items picked up Friday, they will not be picked up again until the next Friday. So, people should bring their items back in for another week. The...
WKRC
Hamilton Co. preps to clear roads ahead of storm, but ice, cold temps could make it tricky
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – It was quiet at the Hamilton County Eastern Maintenance facility Thursday afternoon, but that is because the drivers on schedule to clear the roads during the storm were resting up before a long night. All told, Hamilton County plans to have about 70 drivers out...
WKRC
Part of I-75 NB reopens after being shut down due to crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A portion of I-75 North was temporarily shut down Saturday morning due to a crash. The closure extended from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit. All lanes were reopened by around noon.
WKRC
Colerain Township turns churches, libraries, Northgate Mall into warming centers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - With extremely low temperatures and possible flash freezes forecast, Colerain Township is providing additional warming centers as part of its Community Action Plan. Northgate Mall, White Oak Christian Church, Vineyard Northwest Church, Groesbeck Public Library, and North Central Library will be open as warming centers...
WKRC
Local nonprofit opens as warming center despite city pushing back shelter's opening
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky nonprofit has faced countless obstacles trying to open its homeless shelter. Now with nasty weather on the way, the people who run Corine's House are doing what they must do to save lives. Dry Ridge administration has pushed back the opening of Corine's...
WKRC
Covington Police issue golden alert for missing man with dementia
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police have issued a golden alert for a missing man who has dementia. Edward Wischer, 76, was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. They say he was last seen at the Walmart in Ft. Wright, Ky. Monday around 1:45 p.m. He is described as...
WKRC
Metro offers free rides for a day during winter storm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro announced that it is not going to collect fare for bus rides during the winter storm. Metro says it is offering free rides for a day because of the winter storm and extreme temperatures. Riders can ride for free starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 through...
WKRC
35th annual Northern Kentucky free Christmas dinner has new location
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A local tradition is changing locations this holiday. The 35th annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day Dinner will be held at the Covington Scottish Rite building (1553 Madison Avenue). The event includes a full holiday meal with drinks and dessert, gifts and toys for kids, and a...
WKRC
Storm Before Christmas: When the weather will turn wintry, impact Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the Cincinnati area starting Thursday evening. Timing on the arctic front and changeover to snow is speeding up. Here's the latest on what to expect and when. A few rain showers start Thursday as a brief...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
WKRC
What to have in your emergency kit if you're trapped in the cold weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter weather and holiday travel are expected to collide, and road crews want you to be ready. One thing you can do is have an emergency kit in your car. Filling it can be as easy as looking through your house and garage. What is on AAA’s...
WKRC
Historic Winter Storm: First blizzard to meet criteria since 2008, new records set
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's official! This historic winter storm is a blizzard, the first to meet the criteria at CVG since 2008. But that wasn't the only record. Across the Tri-State some 2-6 inches of snow fell. A new snowfall record was set at CVG with 5.2", which broke the previous mark of 2.7" set in 1935.
