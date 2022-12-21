ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WKRC

Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
BATESVILLE, IN
WKRC

Fort Washington Way closed after truck catches fire

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fort Washington Way was closed after a semi-truck caught on fire Friday. It happened before 3 a.m. under the overpass at Second Street. No injuries were reported. Several fire crews responded to the crash. Fort Washington Way remained closed for several hours. All eastbound lanes were open...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire breaks out in Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire broke out in a Butler County home early Saturday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Waynes Trace Road, a little north of Hamilton, around 3:30 a.m. Authorities say the people who live there, and all of their pets, made it...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Emergency responders prepared for winter storm

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Road crews, law enforcement, utilities, emergency medical personnel -- thousands of people working across the Tri-State to prepare for the impact of storm and respond to what it may bring. “So, these are direct police chiefs, fire chiefs, representatives from our public works agencies,” said...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
FRANKLIN, OH
WKRC

These popular Tri-State attractions are closed due to the weather

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Extreme winter weather hit the Tri-State area Thursday night into Friday morning. That's caused several popular attractions to close down over the weekend due to hazardous conditions:. Closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Rumpke trash and recycling collection suspended due to weather

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rumpke made an announcement that all trash and recycling collection has been suspended Friday. The company says if customers have items picked up Friday, they will not be picked up again until the next Friday. So, people should bring their items back in for another week. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington Police issue golden alert for missing man with dementia

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police have issued a golden alert for a missing man who has dementia. Edward Wischer, 76, was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. They say he was last seen at the Walmart in Ft. Wright, Ky. Monday around 1:45 p.m. He is described as...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Metro offers free rides for a day during winter storm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro announced that it is not going to collect fare for bus rides during the winter storm. Metro says it is offering free rides for a day because of the winter storm and extreme temperatures. Riders can ride for free starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 through...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

35th annual Northern Kentucky free Christmas dinner has new location

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A local tradition is changing locations this holiday. The 35th annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day Dinner will be held at the Covington Scottish Rite building (1553 Madison Avenue). The event includes a full holiday meal with drinks and dessert, gifts and toys for kids, and a...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
CINCINNATI, OH

