Grand Rapids, MI

West Michiganders stock up, prepare for massive snowstorm

By Matt Witkos
 4 days ago
The potential historic snowfall pushed many people to the stores Tuesday night.

"Because this is the last chance I'm gonna get to shop before Christmas," Dawn Gendich said, as she made a stop at Meijer.

Gendich and others were there to grab necessities, like food and snow supplies, as well as a few other things.

"Like I say we've been here this is our third or fourth time at Meijer this week, but I didn't want to run out a rum and whipped cream so some milk and some other basic supplies," Bonnie Becker added.

Millions of Michiganders could be impacted by the possibility of double-digit snowfall and sub-zero wind chills.

"Oh, I just want to hunker down with my family and have everything I need," Sue Lottes said.

The employees at Great Lakes Ace Hardware on Michigan Street in Grand Rapids are doing their best to keep up with the demand for snowblowers and generators.

"Build as quick as we can. Brought back out here assembled. Otherwise, people are welcome to get them in the box. It's not a lot to put them together," said Ace Hardware Assistant Manager Missy Cutrara.

Meijer on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids has called in extra help to have everything ready before the snow starts falling.

"We're bringing in extra snow shovels and salt in washer fluid so that we have those so people when the storm does hit, they can stay home nice and cozy and safe," Meijer Store Director Adam Guerrno.

West Michigan has already dug out a couple of times and some say they're ready for the third time.

"Hunker down, stay in place. Try don't drive unless you absolutely have to," Gendich said.

MORE WINTER COVERAGE: West Michigan road crews sit on tons of salt ahead of winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
