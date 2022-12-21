Read full article on original website
Nonprofits disappointed in holiday donations
Despite hopes for an outpouring of support to Missoula nonprofits this holiday season, service providers to the region’s most vulnerable residents haven’t seen a notable uptick in donations recently. Nonprofit leaders have implored Missoulians to give to organizations like theirs since the November failure of a crisis services...
Big Sky High School debuts digital hall passes in Missoula
Ever since students returned to physical classrooms after the COVID pandemic, Big Sky High School principal Jennifer Courtney began noticing more students out of class than at any point in her career. In an effort to re-acclimate students to normal school routines she introduced “e-hallpass,” a digital hall pass system,...
Letter to the editor: Missoula County has no shame
Here we go with the Cody Marble case again (Missoulian Dec. 20). Hasn't the county persecuted this man enough? When he was just a boy, he was completely railroaded by crooked County Attorney Fred Van Valkenburg. Anyone running for office that accepts an endorsement from Valkenburg automatically loses my vote and support. A judge threw out his conviction and the current County Attorney refused to prosecute stating the case "lacked integrity." The Legislature passed the prisoner compensation bill to stop large law suits from bad law. Marble should be able to sue the county for millions. Now the county comes with a private lawyer to try to stop Marble from getting any compensation. How much are we paying this guy? I guess that what the judge and county attorney say doesn't matter as long as the county saves some money. Missoula County just stop this. Have you no shame? You have ruined an innocent man's life. Pay your share and move on.
BLM completes Blackfoot land acquisition
The American public now owns a little bit more land in Montana — 6,576 acres along the Blackfoot River, to be exact. The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Dec. 20 that the agency acquired the property, part of the so-called Ninemile-Woodchuck parcel, as part of a yearslong campaign to bring former industrial timberlands in the public trust. The BLM’s Missoula Field Office, which oversees about 167,000 acres of public land not including the latest acquisition, has added about 37,000 acres of formerly private logging land in the Blackfoot watershed in recent years.
The allures of the Montana Grizzlies: Class of 2023 commits sound off on why they chose UM
MISSOULA – As the clock ticked towards the Dec. 21 signing day, Billings Central linebacker Clay Oven had a decision to make. With the University of Montana hot on his trail and the feeling mutual, the University of North Dakota came in late and cooled things down by offering him a scholarship. Suddenly it became a two-way race between the Grizzlies and the Fighting Hawks.
