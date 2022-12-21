ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Comments / 3

Edward Henry
3d ago

If this is merely a tally of all votes cast and who received the vote with no personal voter information, then WHY do these people (i.e., GOP voting outcome deniers) want it? So, if these spreadsheets prove that the Democratic candidates legitimately won based on the vote tally, will they stop denying who won and spreading false claims of voter fraud? The answer, of course, is N-O. Please keep wasting MY money and these civil servants' time with your nonsense. Let's keep voting all these GOP clowns out of office until that party is cleaned up and back to some form of decency.

Reply
3
humanssuck
3d ago

And the bill goes to…🥁🥁🥁….the taxpayers yet again. Repugicans love wasting taxpayers money, but they only call it wasting if the other side is spreading it because the GQP are children who always revert to..I know you are but what am I.

Reply
4
Related
PennLive.com

House Democrats, GOP agree on a special election date to fill one of three vacancies

Friday brought an end to a disagreement over when a special election will be held to fill one of three empty Pennsylvania House of Representatives seats. A stipulation agreement in the larger court dispute over special election dates to fill the vacancies reached between House Democrats and Republicans sets Feb. 7 as the date to fill the Allegheny County House District seat that became vacant due to the death of Rep. Tony DeLuca.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Will Of The People Be Damned, Ron DeSantis Appoints Ousted Judge To Higher Position

Next time a right-winger tries to gaslight you into believing they care about democracy, I want you to remember this story. (Well, also everything about Moore v. Harper.) Because it’s pretty clear the only thing motivating conservatives is amassing enough power to impose their will on the public even — or maybe especially — when the majority of people disagree with them.
Law & Crime

Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Tells Judge Court ‘Should Not Indulge’ Losing Candidate Kari Lake’s ‘Absurd’ Lawsuit ‘a Minute Longer’

Arizona’s Secretary of State turned Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) told a judge that the court “should not indulge” losing candidate Kari Lake’s (R) lawsuit asking to reverse her “insurmountable” 17,117-vote defeat “a minute longer than it takes to dismiss it.”. “Lake’s contest fails...
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
The Center Square

Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge

(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

'Decision on democracy': Supreme Court unconventionally split on election authority case

An unconventionally split Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over a Republican appeal to determine whether legislators have the power to set federal voting rules without the oversight from state courts, a consequential question that could drastically change the landscape of future elections. The 6-3 majority of Republican-appointed justices raised difficult...
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy