Volusia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
COCOA BEACH, FL
WESH

Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
speedonthewater.com

Mystic M5200 No. 2 Aces Big-Water Sea Trial

East Coast surfers love New Smyrna Beach, Fla., during the winter—the only better time to catch big Atlantic Ocean waves there is hurricane season. Open to swells from all angles and loaded with sandbars that produce perfect right- and left-hand peaks, New Smyrna Beach is a consistent winner for wave-riders who don’t mind a little chill in the air.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Cold weather shelters open in Volusia, Flagler counties

Cold weather shelters in Volusia and Flagler counties are set to open early Friday evening for anyone who may be on the streets in bitterly cold weather. Agencies are encouraging people to spend the event and the holiday with the dozens of volunteers making it happen. Halifax Urban Ministries in...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs

Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Orange County home catches on fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department said a home caught on fire Saturday morning. At the time of the fire, no one was inside the home on Easy Avenue. No one was injured, according to the fire department. Responding fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Cold weather shelters open in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Plunging temperatures have forced the opening of cold weather shelters in central Florida. That includes the Salvation Army's men’s shelter in Orlando. "We're expecting anywhere from 50 to 70 extra men here. We already have full capacity right now,” said Robert Rockwell, the Salvation...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando Fire Department prepares for emergency response during cold weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — With cold weather bound for Central Florida, local fire officials are preaching caution. At Fire Station 1 in downtown Orlando, crews were outside washing trucks and getting in position to handle anything thrown their way through the cold snap. “Certainly, we [Floridians] aren’t as well-acclimated as...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints

A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
THE VILLAGES, FL

